Contributor Engagement Lead, Generative AI

Scale’s Generative AI business unit is nascent and is currently seeing historic levels of growth. As a Contributor Engagement Lead, you will spearhead initiatives that will connect with the thousands of Contributors on our platform. This is a dynamic role, and you should be prepared to wear many hats such as Operator, Program Manager, and Creative Writer. The ideal Contributor Engagement Lead profile should have a strong entrepreneurial mindset, be comfortable getting into the weeds, and be excited about pushing clear, concise information to many different stakeholders.

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. Our Generative AI Business unit has seen dramatic growth over the past year, and is helping the most advanced AI research teams improve their models. As a Contributor Engagement Lead you will work closely with Scale’s Gen AI business unit leadership team to execute on our vision. With a deep focus on Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLM), you will be working on the bleeding edge of AI innovation.

In this leadership role, you will lead and define communication language, strategies, and processes so the users on our platform have clear operating instructions. The ideal candidate is a highly motivated individual who is able to combine independent execution with thoughtful team management. We are looking for someone with clear writing stills and with an obsessive focus on user experience. You have a demonstrated ability to lead communication projects and initiatives, establish credibility with internal and customer stakeholders, work with different stakeholders, and are comfortable rolling up your sleeves to tackle a variety of challenges. If you want to work on the most ambitious Generative AI innovation in the world and have some fun while doing it, we'd love to hear from you!

You will:

Develop communications policy and identify strategy, initiatives, channels, and internal operating models related to contributor communications.

Build/maintain a repertoire of content/content template for various channels (eg. emails, texts, in-app messaging, support content).

Manage content and communications processes by using internal and external tools such as Sendgrid and Contentful

Partner with the Head of Contributor Experience and other senior leadership to define business priorities, drive execution of key initiatives, and create alignment between and within teams.

Perform analyses and leverage metrics to make recommendations for effective decision making.

Work with many key internal stakeholders like Legal, Communications, Support, Pay and Product teams.

Ideally, you’d have:

5+ years experience in leading communications or other relevant roles within a rapidly growing company.

Strong and clear communication skills, both verbal and written – able to synthesize complex details into accessible and digestible content.

Demonstrated ability to lead communication initiatives with technical and business team members, driving to high quality deliverables amidst ambiguity and tight timelines.

Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills.

Ability to prioritize effectively and manage multiple workstreams in a fast-paced environment.

A strong orientation towards outcomes, and a willingness to roll up your sleeves to get the job done.

A proven ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people, and influence cross-functionally without direct authority.

Experience with Large Language Models and Generative AI, a plus

SQL or other quantitative analysis ability, a plus

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $160,00 - $192,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $160,000 — $192,000 USD