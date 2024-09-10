Army Acquisitions Writing Expert

Scale's public sector business is growing rapidly, powered by customer demand for Donovan, Scale’s AI power-decision making platform for defense. At Scale, when it comes to performant large language models (LLMs), we believe experts are the new GPUs. We are hiring our first Army Acquisitions Expert. You will be joining Scale’s public sector business as a pioneer in accelerating the adoption of customized LLMs by government customers.
As an Army Acquisitions expert, you will sit at the quality assurance stage of generative AI acquisitions training tasks. Your primary job will be assessment expertise and support, including the writing, reviewing, and analysis of acquisitions documents and text. You will regularly interface with machine learning engineers and operations managers to optimize our workflows for improved model outcomes. This role may grow into training more junior writing specialists working on these projects. This position is a rare opportunity at a high-growth startup to be an early contributor in a cutting-edge field. If you are transitioning from military service or a former military officer looking to amplify your impact on AI initiatives in the public sector, this may be a strong fit for you.
You will:
- Provide quality assurance of generative AI tasks related to Army acquisitions that will drive model performance outcomes through supervised fine-tuning
- Interface with machine learning engineers to align on approaches to generative AI tasks like model comparison or prompt response pairs
- Work with an operations manager to improve overall workflows for generative AI tasks
At a minimum, you have:
- 10+ years as an acquisitions officer with Program Management, Acquisitions, Contracting, Logistics Technology Contracting as your primary occupational specialty
- Applicable MOS’s: 51A, 51Z, 51C.
- A strong orientation towards outcomes and a history of being scrappy when it counts
- Active duty military personnel are eligible for this position, and will be required to provide documentation of approval from their chain of command
- Available at least 20 hours per week for part time
Ideally, you have:
- Deep interest in AI / ML applications for national security purposes
- Available for roughly 31- 40 hours per week or you can do full time (40 hours per week+)
This is a remote role, but employee may work in-office, if desired, at the Scale AI Center in St. Louis, MO. This a 4-month contractor position with the opportunity to extend. Compensation for this position is $57.59 per hour for part time or $10,000 a month for FT (40 hours a week).
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
