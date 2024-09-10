Army Acquisitions Writing Expert

Scale's public sector business is growing rapidly, powered by customer demand for Donovan, Scale’s AI power-decision making platform for defense. At Scale, when it comes to performant large language models (LLMs), we believe experts are the new GPUs. We are hiring our first Army Acquisitions Expert. You will be joining Scale’s public sector business as a pioneer in accelerating the adoption of customized LLMs by government customers.

As an Army Acquisitions expert, you will sit at the quality assurance stage of generative AI acquisitions training tasks. Your primary job will be assessment expertise and support, including the writing, reviewing, and analysis of acquisitions documents and text. You will regularly interface with machine learning engineers and operations managers to optimize our workflows for improved model outcomes. This role may grow into training more junior writing specialists working on these projects. This position is a rare opportunity at a high-growth startup to be an early contributor in a cutting-edge field. If you are transitioning from military service or a former military officer looking to amplify your impact on AI initiatives in the public sector, this may be a strong fit for you.

You will:

Provide quality assurance of generative AI tasks related to Army acquisitions that will drive model performance outcomes through supervised fine-tuning

Interface with machine learning engineers to align on approaches to generative AI tasks like model comparison or prompt response pairs

Work with an operations manager to improve overall workflows for generative AI tasks

At a minimum, you have:

10+ years as an acquisitions officer with Program Management, Acquisitions, Contracting, Logistics Technology Contracting as your primary occupational specialty

Applicable MOS’s: 51A, 51Z, 51C.

A strong orientation towards outcomes and a history of being scrappy when it counts

Active duty military personnel are eligible for this position, and will be required to provide documentation of approval from their chain of command

Available at least 20 hours per week for part time

Ideally, you have:

Deep interest in AI / ML applications for national security purposes

Available for roughly 31- 40 hours per week or you can do full time (40 hours per week+)

This is a remote role, but employee may work in-office, if desired, at the Scale AI Center in St. Louis, MO. This a 4-month contractor position with the opportunity to extend. Compensation for this position is $57.59 per hour for part time or $10,000 a month for FT (40 hours a week).

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of St. Louis is: $57.59 — $62.50 USD