Remote AI Training Consultant, Coding

About the opportunity:
AI Training Consultants help ensure the delivery of high-quality coding projects to our customers.
In this role, you will collaborate closely with the Strategic Projects Lead (SPL) assigned to a specific project. Primary responsibilities will include supporting the delivery of high-quality coding data by auditing data, coaching contributors, and troubleshooting the pipeline.
This role works in close collaboration with our Gen AI Operations team, and your role will combine the knowledge of a software engineer with the hustle and muscle of an operator. The ideal candidate is scrappy, detail-oriented, empathetic, outcome-focused, and a strong communicator.
In this role, you will:
- Evaluate the quality of AI-generated code.
- Solve coding problems.
- Write functional and efficient code.
- Build ground-truth datasets to train LLMs.
- Onboard audit and coach contributors and work-product to ensure alignment with projects.
- Develop onboarding and testing material for large-scale pipelines.
- Build and drive operational processes.
- Analyze the data to identify bottlenecks and maintain optimal throughput.
Ideal candidates have:
- A degree in computer science, machine learning, or a related technical field.
- Experience working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment.
- Hands-on experience with APIs, large language models, and machine learning, especially in NLP
- Proficiency in working with one or more of the following: SQL, Swift, Ruby, Rust, Go, NET, Matlab, PHP, HTML, DART, R, Apex, and Shell, C, or C#
- Experience managing a team of individuals and the ability to engage in feedback discussions in connection with performance improvement
- Strong English written and verbal communication skills
- An action-oriented mindset and the ability to take on complex problems and identify practical solutions
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.