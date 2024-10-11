Remote AI Training Consultant, Coding

About the opportunity:

AI Training Consultants help ensure the delivery of high-quality coding projects to our customers.

In this role, you will collaborate closely with the Strategic Projects Lead (SPL) assigned to a specific project. Primary responsibilities will include supporting the delivery of high-quality coding data by auditing data, coaching contributors, and troubleshooting the pipeline.

This role works in close collaboration with our Gen AI Operations team, and your role will combine the knowledge of a software engineer with the hustle and muscle of an operator. The ideal candidate is scrappy, detail-oriented, empathetic, outcome-focused, and a strong communicator.

In this role, you will:

Evaluate the quality of AI-generated code.

Solve coding problems.

Write functional and efficient code.

Build ground-truth datasets to train LLMs.

Onboard audit and coach contributors and work-product to ensure alignment with projects.

Develop onboarding and testing material for large-scale pipelines.

Build and drive operational processes.

Analyze the data to identify bottlenecks and maintain optimal throughput.

Ideal candidates have:

A degree in computer science, machine learning, or a related technical field.

Experience working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment.

Hands-on experience with APIs, large language models, and machine learning, especially in NLP

Proficiency in working with one or more of the following: SQL, Swift, Ruby, Rust, Go, NET, Matlab, PHP, HTML, DART, R, Apex, and Shell, C, or C#

Experience managing a team of individuals and the ability to engage in feedback discussions in connection with performance improvement

Strong English written and verbal communication skills

An action-oriented mindset and the ability to take on complex problems and identify practical solutions