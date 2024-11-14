Software Engineer, Generative AI Pay & Incentives

About Scale

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

About Data Engine

Our Generative AI Data Engine powers the world’s most advanced LLMs and generative models through world-class RLHF (Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback), human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

About our Pay & Incentives team

The Pay & Incentives team handles getting contributors paid for their efforts, and making sure that our pay strategies drive the right incentives to get high quality work quickly. Your code will need to be reliable and performant, and consider all the possible edge cases. If you have a background in payment infrastructure, we’d love to have you be a core part of Scale’s business.

Responsibilities:

Own large areas within our product

Build features end-to-end: system design, back-end, front-end, debugging and testing

Deliver experiments at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers

Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production

Influence the culture, values, and processes of a growing engineering team

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new product features and experiences.

Requirements:

At least 3 years of relevant experience is preferred

Track record of shipping high-quality products and features at scale

Desire to work in a very fast-paced environment

Ability to turn business and product ideas into engineering solutions

Excellent problem-solving skills, and be able to work independently or as part of a team