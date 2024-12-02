Contracts Manager

Scale is at the forefront of powering artificial intelligence. We believe that to build exceptional artificial intelligence, you need exceptional human intelligence. Scale operates the largest global platform of knowledge workers that help deliver the human intelligence needed to build artificial intelligence.

Scale is seeking a Contract Manager to support our commercial and public sector teams. In this role, you will help scale (pun intended!) the legal department by working closely with business and legal teams to review, draft, and negotiate agreements. As an essential member of the legal team, you will also help refine workflows, manage processes, and be a critical cross functional partner. We are looking for someone who is excited about developing processes, getting into the weeds in our contract data, and improving efficiency across the legal team.

You will:

Ideally you'd have:

Nice to haves:

Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is:

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.

PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.

