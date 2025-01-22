Business Operations & Strategy Manager

Products
Scale exists to accelerate the development of AI applications. We believe that creating and harnessing the power of AI is both wildly ambitious and the most impactful opportunity we can be working on. To that end, we are looking for a very specific candidate for the Business Operations & Strategy team - a hard charging generalist that is obsessed with impact, deeply analytical, low ego, and ready to embrace the intensity required to achieve our goals. If you are an experienced operator who excels at solving hard problems while building strong teams and relationships, we want to hear from you!
The team
The Business Operations & Strategy team is a tight-knit group that drives mission-critical initiatives across the breadth of Scale, supporting product, engineering, sales, marketing, and core operations by providing planning, analytical, operational, and strategic support.
As Scale continues to rapidly grow, most of the problems we face have ambiguous causes and unknown solutions - we cannot pattern match our way to winning. The BizOps team dives deeply into Scale’s biggest challenges on a project-basis, driving clarity and outcomes by breaking down the problem in a highly structured way. This means that every member of the BizOps team must be highly operational, ready to shift between strategic, cross-functional projects and rolling up our sleeves to run day-to-day operations; no job or task is too small.
You will:
- Take on Scale’s difficult-but-ambiguous problems, breaking them down in a structured way and driving them to successful outcomes
- Dive deeply into our operations and data - you will become an expert on how Scale operates, and develop a deep understanding of the AI industry
- Build high trust relationships across the organization to partner with and influence outcomes beyond what you directly touch
- Have full ownership of your work and outcome - we support each other as a team, but you will have broad latitude to run autonomously as you get up to speed
- Partner with, influence, and support the Scale executive team as we tackle the most difficult decisions in the business
- Help incubate, seed, and scale new teams
- Design, manage, and iterate on the operational and analytical systems and processes that make Scale hum
- Eventually spin out to take on full ownership of a given role, team, or opportunity in Scale
Ideally you would have:
- The ability to run on your own, operating at the highest level in a rapidly changing industry during a period of hypergrowth
- A penchant for digging deeply into the data yourself, thinking from first principles, and iterating quickly to deliver results
- A strong orientation toward outcomes, and a history of being scrappy when it counts
- Low ego - you will be joining a team of truly exceptional generalist athletes, there is no room for ego
- An easygoing interpersonal style that you bring to bear in everything from deep technical conversations with engineers to polished executive level comms
- Proven ability to build high trust relationships with a wide range of people across the organization
- A history of developing lightweight processes and getting them adopted
- Experience in product or project management, taking projects from conception to launch
- Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills
Nice to haves:
- 4+ years of experience in a highly strategic, analytical and operational role within a rapidly growing company
- 2+ years consulting (McKinsey, Bain, or BCG preferred), investment banking, private equity, or hedge fund experience
- Top MBA
- Experience with SQL or a willingness/aptitude to learn
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
