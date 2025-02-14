Head of Frontier Data Packs (OTS)

Scale AI is on the lookout for a Head of Frontier Data Packs - off-the-shelf (OTS) data packs that can improve AI performance across multiple AI models and customers. These data packs will be focused on STEM domains and emerging AI capabilities, including AI agents and multi-modal understanding. This distinctive leadership role offers the unique opportunity to drive business decisions and alignment across sales, platform support, and operations, with direct responsibility for management of data labelling and close partnership with ML researchers on strategy and scoping.

In this role, you will:

Manage High-Quality AI Datasets: Oversee the development and curation of top-tier AI data packs that underpin our cutting-edge projects.

You will be at the forefront of AI innovation, driving transformative projects from inception to implementation. If you are passionate about tackling ambitious initiatives, managing across multiple stakeholder teams, and making a significant impact in the AI landscape, this role offers an unparalleled opportunity to lead and shape the future of Generative AI at Scale AI.

Join us and be a key player in building the next generation of AI solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible.

You will be in charge of:

Strategic project management: lead the development and execution of high-impact data sets that improve AI performance, ensuring alignment with Scale AI’s objectives and industry advancements by collaborating closely with research and engineering teams.

Team leadership & culture: manage and mentor a team of Generative AI Single Threaded Owners (STOs), fostering a high-performance, innovative, and inclusive environment that promotes continuous learning and effective cross-functional collaboration.

AI strategy & innovation: develop and implement roadmaps for operations execution and sales targets, oversee high-quality data processes, stay updated on the latest Generative AI trends, and drive the creation of innovative tools to enhance AI development workflows.

Quality assurance: establish and maintain rigorous quality assurance and model evaluation processes to ensure dataset integrity and model performance meet Scale AI’s highest standards.

Ideally, you’d have:

Experience & Education

Advanced degrees related to CS, AI, STEM, Technical Writing, or Creative Writing

3-7 years of experience as a manager of operations

3 years of coordinating operations with sales, support, and finance partners

Skills & Competencies

Hands-on operations experience and mindset

Strong writing skills and good judgment on writing quality

Soft people skills for coordination of multiple stakeholders across priorities with tradeoffs

SQL skills for writing and modifying queries

Excellent project management skills, capable of overseeing multiple complex projects simultaneously.

Useful to have proficiency in Python

Useful to have experience with API calls to AI models in Python

Useful to have experience prompting AI for classification of data

Personal Attributes

Strong interest in AI as a technology

Able to act independently and with good judgment in a fast-paced operations environment

This role is critical for:

Driving the development of high-quality AI models essential for training and evaluating cutting-edge Generative AI systems across various specialized domains.

Leading initiatives that push the boundaries of Generative AI in both reasoning and new capabilities

Contributing to Scale AI's strategic objectives by ensuring successful and impactful Generative AI projects that meet industry and client needs.

Building and nurturing high-performing teams that are motivated, skilled, and aligned with the company's vision.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $196,000 — $245,000 USD