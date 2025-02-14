Head of Frontier Data Packs (OTS)

Products
Scale AI is on the lookout for a Head of Frontier Data Packs - off-the-shelf (OTS) data packs that can improve AI performance across multiple AI models and customers. These data packs will be focused on STEM domains and emerging AI capabilities, including AI agents and multi-modal understanding. This distinctive leadership role offers the unique opportunity to drive business decisions and alignment across sales, platform support, and operations, with direct responsibility for management of data labelling and close partnership with ML researchers on strategy and scoping.
In this role, you will:
- Manage High-Quality AI Datasets: Oversee the development and curation of top-tier AI data packs that underpin our cutting-edge projects.
- Coordinate with Sales Partners: Coordinate the strategy, goals, and materials for the go-to-market team to bring the data packs you create to our customers
- Partnership on Strategy: Scale’s ML research team will drive insight into industry demand and data pack scoping. You will align business objectives to this strategy across multiple support teams.
- Lead a Dedicated Team: Guide and inspire a team of Single Threaded Owners (STOs), directly producing high quality and expertly labelled data.
- Manage Frontier Data Flows: Programmatically control ingestion of the latest, and most experimental data types from the frontier data teams, ensuring quality and timeline for OTS readiness.
- Shape AI development: Play a pivotal role in defining and steering our AI strategies, ensuring that each project meets the highest standards of quality and innovation.
- Build a team: Cultivate a culture of excellence, encouraging teamwork and continuous improvement to achieve outstanding results.
You will be at the forefront of AI innovation, driving transformative projects from inception to implementation. If you are passionate about tackling ambitious initiatives, managing across multiple stakeholder teams, and making a significant impact in the AI landscape, this role offers an unparalleled opportunity to lead and shape the future of Generative AI at Scale AI.
Join us and be a key player in building the next generation of AI solutions that push the boundaries of what’s possible.
You will be in charge of:
- Strategic project management: lead the development and execution of high-impact data sets that improve AI performance, ensuring alignment with Scale AI’s objectives and industry advancements by collaborating closely with research and engineering teams.
- Team leadership & culture: manage and mentor a team of Generative AI Single Threaded Owners (STOs), fostering a high-performance, innovative, and inclusive environment that promotes continuous learning and effective cross-functional collaboration.
- AI strategy & innovation: develop and implement roadmaps for operations execution and sales targets, oversee high-quality data processes, stay updated on the latest Generative AI trends, and drive the creation of innovative tools to enhance AI development workflows.
- Quality assurance: establish and maintain rigorous quality assurance and model evaluation processes to ensure dataset integrity and model performance meet Scale AI’s highest standards.
Ideally, you’d have:
Experience & Education
- Advanced degrees related to CS, AI, STEM, Technical Writing, or Creative Writing
- 3-7 years of experience as a manager of operations
- 3 years of coordinating operations with sales, support, and finance partners
Skills & Competencies
- Hands-on operations experience and mindset
- Strong writing skills and good judgment on writing quality
- Soft people skills for coordination of multiple stakeholders across priorities with tradeoffs
- SQL skills for writing and modifying queries
- Excellent project management skills, capable of overseeing multiple complex projects simultaneously.
- Useful to have proficiency in Python
- Useful to have experience with API calls to AI models in Python
- Useful to have experience prompting AI for classification of data
Personal Attributes
- Strong interest in AI as a technology
- Able to act independently and with good judgment in a fast-paced operations environment
This role is critical for:
- Driving the development of high-quality AI models essential for training and evaluating cutting-edge Generative AI systems across various specialized domains.
- Leading initiatives that push the boundaries of Generative AI in both reasoning and new capabilities
- Contributing to Scale AI's strategic objectives by ensuring successful and impactful Generative AI projects that meet industry and client needs.
- Building and nurturing high-performing teams that are motivated, skilled, and aligned with the company's vision.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.