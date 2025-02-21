Scale is at the forefront of enabling the next wave of AI technologies for the U.S. government.

As the Communications Manger, Public Sector, you will lead communications around our public sector products and our work with the U.S. Government. You will play a pivotal role in telling clear narratives about how Scale is helping to improve national security and support our servicemen and women through frontier AI solutions.

The Communications Manager, Public Sector, will work closely with the broader comms team, public sector sales and product teams, external stakeholders, and national security experts to enhance Scale AI reputation with government decision makers.

You Will

Develop and execute compelling communications initiatives that highlight Scale AI’s public sector products and its work with the U.S. Government.

Create clear, engaging messaging to articulate Scale AI’s deep expertise in building AI solutions for the government

Work closely with the broader communications, public sector sales, and product teams to ensure consistency in messaging and strategy.

Build and nurture relationships with government decisionmakers, national security experts, and other key external partners to enhance Scale AI’s reputation.

Serve as a subject matter expert in AI/ML technologies in the public sector by developing thought leadership materials, speeches, and presentations for government audiences.

Oversee the planning and execution of multi-channel communications campaigns aimed at reinforcing Scale AI’s strategic position in the public sector.

Interface with policy, defense and technology reporters to land proactive storytelling.

Track the effectiveness of communications strategies and adjust approaches based on feedback and evolving government needs.

Qualifications

8+ years of experience in tech communications or public affairs, ideally in defense technology or within government.

Deep understanding of government structures, national security issues, and the policymaking process, ideally within a technology or defense context.

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills with the ability to simplify complex technical concepts into clear, engaging narratives.

Demonstrated ability to think strategically and collaborate effectively across multidisciplinary teams.

Experience managing media relations, including crafting press releases, op-eds, and briefing materials tailored for government and public sector audiences.

Proven track record of managing multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Enthusiasm for leveraging AI/ML technologies to drive meaningful improvements in national security and public service.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of Washington DC is: $129,600 — $155,520 USD