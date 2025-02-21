Products
Scale is at the forefront of enabling the next wave of AI technologies for the U.S. government.
As the Communications Manger, Public Sector, you will lead communications around our public sector products and our work with the U.S. Government. You will play a pivotal role in telling clear narratives about how Scale is helping to improve national security and support our servicemen and women through frontier AI solutions.
The Communications Manager, Public Sector, will work closely with the broader comms team, public sector sales and product teams, external stakeholders, and national security experts to enhance Scale AI reputation with government decision makers.
You Will
- Develop and execute compelling communications initiatives that highlight Scale AI’s public sector products and its work with the U.S. Government.
- Create clear, engaging messaging to articulate Scale AI’s deep expertise in building AI solutions for the government
- Work closely with the broader communications, public sector sales, and product teams to ensure consistency in messaging and strategy.
- Build and nurture relationships with government decisionmakers, national security experts, and other key external partners to enhance Scale AI’s reputation.
- Serve as a subject matter expert in AI/ML technologies in the public sector by developing thought leadership materials, speeches, and presentations for government audiences.
- Oversee the planning and execution of multi-channel communications campaigns aimed at reinforcing Scale AI’s strategic position in the public sector.
- Interface with policy, defense and technology reporters to land proactive storytelling.
- Track the effectiveness of communications strategies and adjust approaches based on feedback and evolving government needs.
Qualifications
- 8+ years of experience in tech communications or public affairs, ideally in defense technology or within government.
- Deep understanding of government structures, national security issues, and the policymaking process, ideally within a technology or defense context.
- Outstanding written and verbal communication skills with the ability to simplify complex technical concepts into clear, engaging narratives.
- Demonstrated ability to think strategically and collaborate effectively across multidisciplinary teams.
- Experience managing media relations, including crafting press releases, op-eds, and briefing materials tailored for government and public sector audiences.
- Proven track record of managing multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
- Enthusiasm for leveraging AI/ML technologies to drive meaningful improvements in national security and public service.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
