Sourcer, Contract

What You’ll Do:
-
Review and screen inbound applicants to identify high-potential candidates.
-
Drive strategic outbound sourcing efforts to attract top-tier talent across software, machine learning, and applied AI engineering roles.
-
Partner closely with hiring managers and business leaders to understand team needs, then design and execute sourcing strategies that deliver results.
-
Adapt and evolve with our processes as the company grows, always seeking ways to improve efficiency and impact.
-
Stay informed on talent market trends, salary benchmarks, and competitive intel to help shape hiring strategies.
-
Use data to inform your work—track key metrics and translate insights into actionable recommendations for hiring partners.
-
Collaborate cross-functionally with recruiters, coordinators, and interviewers to ensure a smooth and transparent candidate experience.
-
Build strong, trust-based relationships with candidates, understanding their goals and ensuring an exceptional, personalized journey from first contact to close.
What We’re Looking For:
-
3+ years of sourcing or recruiting experience in a fast-paced, high-growth environment.
-
A proven track record of sourcing top talent for Software Engineers, ML Engineers, and Applied AI roles.
-
Strong market mapping and talent research skills—you know how to uncover hard-to-find profiles and where they live.
-
A data-driven mindset with the ability to communicate metrics and insights to stakeholders.
-
Passion for delivering an outstanding candidate experience, including being the go-to liaison for candidate updates and support.
Bonus Points:
-
Experience working in an early-stage startup or ambiguous environment.
-
Exposure to full-cycle recruiting, or a strong interest in developing those skills.
-
Comfort managing candidate communications end-to-end with a white-glove, personalized approach.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.