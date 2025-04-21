Sourcer, Contract

At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand.

Our Recruiting team is growing to meet ambitious goals, and we’re looking for multiple Technical Sourcers to develop scalable strategies for the evolving challenges ahead. Some of our biggest opportunities are still in front of us—and we need talent partners ready to help us meet them head-on.

What You’ll Do:

Review and screen inbound applicants to identify high-potential candidates.

Drive strategic outbound sourcing efforts to attract top-tier talent across software, machine learning, and applied AI engineering roles.

Partner closely with hiring managers and business leaders to understand team needs, then design and execute sourcing strategies that deliver results.

Adapt and evolve with our processes as the company grows, always seeking ways to improve efficiency and impact.

Stay informed on talent market trends , salary benchmarks, and competitive intel to help shape hiring strategies.

Use data to inform your work —track key metrics and translate insights into actionable recommendations for hiring partners.

Collaborate cross-functionally with recruiters, coordinators, and interviewers to ensure a smooth and transparent candidate experience.

Build strong, trust-based relationships with candidates, understanding their goals and ensuring an exceptional, personalized journey from first contact to close.

What We’re Looking For:

3+ years of sourcing or recruiting experience in a fast-paced, high-growth environment.

A proven track record of sourcing top talent for Software Engineers, ML Engineers, and Applied AI roles .

Strong market mapping and talent research skills—you know how to uncover hard-to-find profiles and where they live.

A data-driven mindset with the ability to communicate metrics and insights to stakeholders.

Passion for delivering an outstanding candidate experience, including being the go-to liaison for candidate updates and support.

Bonus Points:

Experience working in an early-stage startup or ambiguous environment.

Exposure to full-cycle recruiting, or a strong interest in developing those skills.

Comfort managing candidate communications end-to-end with a white-glove, personalized approach.

This is a Contract role, the salary range for this position is $55 - 75 per hour. This position is a remote role supporting PST hours. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $104,000 — $150,000 USD