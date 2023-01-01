Products
Scale Data EngineAnnotate, curate, and collect data
AutomotiveUnlock L2 to L5 autonomy
Generative AI & RLHFPower generative AI models
Scale SpellbookThe platform for LLM apps
Solutions
Retail & eCommerce
Defense
Logistics
Autonomous Vehicles
Robotics
AR/VR
Content & Language
Smart Port Lab
Federal LLMs
Resources
Company
CustomersSee all customers
Cohere Enhances its Large Language Models with Scale.
Overview
Cohere is Building the Future of Language AI
Cohere is a natural language processing (NLP) startup whose aim is to make NLP useful and accessible to anyone who needs it. Cohere’s platform allows users to generate, categorize, and organize text at a scale that was previously unimaginable by developing large language models that easily integrate with existing systems.
The Problem
Cohere Needed High-Quality Data For Their Instruction-Following Model.
The team at Cohere had an urgent need to acquire high-quality data to train the first iteration of their instruction-following model, Command. However, the Cohere team, “didn’t have the engineering resources to build up the annotation interfaces and quality control tools needed to collect this data successfully. Additionally, we did not have access to a large-scale, diverse, and skilled workforce to employ for this complex data creation job,” explained Alex Wang, Technical Lead at Cohere. The team at Cohere knew they needed a partner who could provide diverse and complex inputs (prompts) and outputs (responses) to ensure their models would perform well on challenging and unusual queries their users may have.
“We didn’t have the engineering resources to build up the annotation interfaces and quality control tools needed to collect data successfully. Additionally, we did not have access to a large-scale, diverse, and skilled workforce to employ for this complex data creation job.”
Alex Wang
Technical Lead, Cohere
The Solution
Scale's Generative AI Data Engine Delivers High-Quality Prompt/Response Pairs.
Large Language Models (LLMs) are typically developed in 3 stages:
- Stage 1: Training with a large corpus of raw data
- Stage 2: Instruction fine-tuning using prompt/response pairs
- Stage 3: Reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF)
Scale and Cohere initially partnered on stage 2: instruction fine-tuning using prompt/response pairs. Partnering with Scale solved both of Cohere’s challenges. “They have a skilled workforce capable of delivering high-quality prompt/response pairs and their engineers worked closely with us to develop the necessary tooling and infrastructure. All we had to do was communicate our needs with Scale. This greatly freed up our engineering time and resources to tackle other urgent problems while still acquiring the critical data we needed,” said Wang. Scale was also able to cover a wide distribution of questions to provide a greater lift in model performance.
“They have a skilled workforce capable of delivering high-quality prompt/response pairs and their engineers worked closely with us to develop the necessary tooling and infrastructure. All we had to do was communicate our needs with Scale. This greatly freed up our engineering time and resources to tackle other urgent problems while still acquiring the critical data we needed."
Alex Wang
Technical Lead, Cohere
The Result
Cohere's Command Became One of the Highest-Performing LLMs Across HELM.
The data provided by Scale accounts for the largest single subset of Cohere’s Command dataset (23%). By collaborating on instruction-following best practices and doubling down on complex, tightly paired data, Scale was also able to help Cohere’s Command model achieve outputs superior to previous leaders in the field and become one of the highest-performing LLMs across HELM and other standardized metrics. Cohere retrains its LLMs on a weekly basis to constantly improve the models, and that requires a regular stream of high-quality data.
“Scale has been incredibly responsive to our data needs, both at a macro level (designing novel workflows for collecting complex types of data) and a micro level (adjusting existing data collection protocols to better align the data with our needs). We give feedback to Scale weekly, and they are always receptive to our feedback, positive or negative. If we request a change, they are quick to move and have the change implemented within a couple of weeks. We feel like valued customers at Scale,” concluded Wang.
“Scale has been incredibly responsive to our data needs, both at a macro level (designing novel workflows for collecting complex types of data) and a micro level (adjusting existing data collection protocols to better align the data with our needs)."
Alex Wang
Technical Lead, Cohere