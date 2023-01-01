The data provided by Scale accounts for the largest single subset of Cohere’s Command dataset (23%). By collaborating on instruction-following best practices and doubling down on complex, tightly paired data, Scale was also able to help Cohere’s Command model achieve outputs superior to previous leaders in the field and become one of the highest-performing LLMs across HELM and other standardized metrics. Cohere retrains its LLMs on a weekly basis to constantly improve the models, and that requires a regular stream of high-quality data.

“Scale has been incredibly responsive to our data needs, both at a macro level (designing novel workflows for collecting complex types of data) and a micro level (adjusting existing data collection protocols to better align the data with our needs). We give feedback to Scale weekly, and they are always receptive to our feedback, positive or negative. If we request a change, they are quick to move and have the change implemented within a couple of weeks. We feel like valued customers at Scale,” concluded Wang.