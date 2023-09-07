Last Updated: September 7, 2023

These Event Terms and Conditions (“Event Terms”) apply to every person (“you”) who registers for and/or attends the AI Security Summit (hosted by Scale) (“we”, “us” or “our”), including in-person events (“Conference”). If you are registering for a ticket on behalf of your company or another legal entity, you represent that you have the legal authority to bind that entity to these Event Terms, in which case “you" will mean the entity you represent. BY SUBMITTING YOUR REGISTRATION, PURCHASING A TICKET, OR BY OTHERWISE LOGGING ONTO THE CONFERENCE AND ACTIVATING YOUR PROFILE, you are agreeing to be bound by these Event Terms.

Rules, Regulations, and Conduct Conference Rules. You agree to abide by and comply with all applicable federal, state, local laws, regulations and ordinances, our policies and procedures as set forth herein, including our below Event Guidelines, as well as any policies or procedures that may be provided or explained to you at or prior to the Conference (collectively, “Conference Rules”). Chatham House Rule. The Conference will be held under the Chatham House Rule: When a meeting, or part thereof, is held under the Chatham House Rule, participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s), nor that of any other participant, may be revealed. For more information on the Chatham House Rule please see https://www.chathamhouse.org/. Removal from Conference. If you are in violation of the Conference Rules, Event Guidelines, or we believe that you are behaving in an unsafe or careless manner while attending the Conference, you may be required to leave, we may terminate your account, and you may be barred from returning without any liability on our part.

Conference Schedule. Any information that we provide about the Conference schedule is non-binding and we reserve the right to modify the schedule and speakers at any time. Your registration for the Conference does not entitle you to attend any specific sessions and you agree that we shall have no liability to you if you are unable to attend any session. Be aware that Conference sessions may become full-to-capacity and please plan your session attendance accordingly.

Photography, Recordings and Conference Information Our Use of Photography and Recordings. We and third parties authorized by us may take photographs, video or audio recordings of the Conference, including of you (“Conference Recordings”), provided that we nor third parties authorized by us will not record sessions. By being permitted to attend the conference (and without additional consideration), you (A) agree that we shall be the sole copyright owner of the Conference Recordings, (B) irrevocably and perpetually consent to the capture of your image, voice and likeness in the Conference Recordings and our right to use, reproduce, distribute, display and publish such Conference Recordings, in whole or in part, for any purpose, at any time and either directly or through any third party, (C) (on behalf of yourself and your successors and assigns) release us and all such third parties (and us and their respective successors, assigns, and licensees) from any and all liability, claims and causes of action you may have now or in the future with respect to the creation and any exploitation of the Conference Recordings, and (D) agree to pay any attorneys’ fee and costs incurred by us or the third parties if you institute any legal action based on or relating to any consent, waiver, release or other agreement you have given in this paragraph. Your Use of Photography, Recordings and Conference Information. Without our prior written consent, you may not take, publish or disseminate photos, audio recordings and/or video recordings of the Conference or any of its attendees for commercial use, provided that the foregoing does not apply to your personal or internal business use.

Company and Speaker Information

We may identify your company as an attendee of the conference, and you agree you have the authority to provide Scale such right. If you are speaking at the event, you agree to share your headshot, company or affiliation, first and last name, and title on the conference website and in marketing materials.

Invitations, Travel, and Cancellation Policy Invitations. Invitations are non-transferable and may not be assigned without our prior written consent (which may be withheld for any reason or no reason at all) and may only be used by the named individual who was invited according to our records. Any invitation substitution requests must be submitted to events@scale.com at least 30 days prior to the start of the Conference. Travel expenses. If you require air travel to attend the Conference, all airfare and flight reservations are your responsibility. We will cover the costs of the hotel, ground transportation, and food and beverage included with the conference program. Cancellation by us. In the event that we cancel the Conference, we will cover any associated costs, except for airfare. For clarity, you agree that we are not liable to you or any third party for any costs or damages, direct or indirect, consequential, punitive, incidental, special or general resulting from any cancellation or rescheduling of the Conference, including without limitation any airfare or separate travel and accommodation costs. Meal Requests. We make an effort to provide meals that accommodate attendees with a variety of dietary requirements, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten/dairy free, halal, and kosher. While we will attempt to accommodate additional special requests, we cannot guarantee the ability to fulfill every request. Special meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and quantities are limited. Special meal requests may not be available at all meals. When you arrive at a meal, you must make your special meal request known to a server who will review the available meal options.

Privacy

All digital data or information provided in connection with the Conference may be used (saved, stored, processed, transmitted and deleted) by us in accordance with our Privacy Policy, which is hereby incorporated by reference into these Event Terms.

Security

To ensure the safety of all attendees and participants of in-person Conferences, Scale reserves the right to take any security measures it deems appropriate. You will comply with all such security measures, including the following:

You will wear your Conference badge in a clearly visible way at all times. You will not share or exchange your Conference badge with anyone else. Failure to comply with this requirement may result in confiscation of your Conference badge and termination of your attendance or participation in the Conference.

Bags may be checked upon entry and randomly during the Conference.

You will not leave any bags or other property unattended at any time. Unattended property may be removed.

Firearms and other weapons, explosives, and other hazardous materials or articles are prohibited at all times during the Conference (“Prohibited Items”). You will not bring or have in your possession any Prohibited Items during your attendance at the Conference.

Limitation of Liability

To the fullest extent permitted by law, in no event will Scale be liable to you for any indirect, incidental, special, consequential, or punitive damages in connection with the Conference, even if notified orally or in writing of the possibility of such damage. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the aggregate liability of Scale to you for all claims arising out of or relating to this Agreement, whether in contract, tort, or otherwise, is limited to the Conference registration fees, if any, paid by you and actually received by Scale for the Conference giving rise to the liability. Because some jurisdictions do not allow limitations on implied warranties, or limitations of liability for consequential or incidental damages, these limitations may not apply to you.

Each provision of these Event Terms that provides for a limitation of liability, disclaimer of warranties, or exclusion of damages is intended to and does allocate the risks between the parties under these Event Terms. This allocation is an essential element of the basis of the bargain between the parties. Each of these provisions is severable and independent of all other provisions of these Event Terms. The limitations in this Section 8 will apply even if any limited remedy fails of its essential purpose.

Indemnification

You agree to defend, indemnify, and hold harmless us and our respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, suppliers, vendors and agents from and against any and all claims or demands, including reasonable attorneys' fees, arising out of or connected to your attendance at the Conference or your violation of these Event Terms, applicable law, or any proprietary or privacy right of any other person attending the Conference.

Force Majeure

In the event that we are prevented from carrying out our obligations as a result of any cause beyond our control (including without limitation acts of God, changes in applicable law, war, acts of terrorism, disease or pandemic, airline flight cancellations, strikes, lock-outs, or failure of third parties to deliver goods and services) we shall be relieved of our obligations for as long as such cause preventing our performance persists.

Governing Law; Venue

These Event Terms are governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of California, without giving effect to any principles of conflicts of law. Any action arising out of or relating to these Event Terms must be filed in the state or federal courts for San Francisco County, California, USA, and you hereby consent and submit to the exclusive personal jurisdiction and venue of these courts for the purposes of litigating any such action.

Miscellaneous

These Event Terms constitute the entire agreement between us and you with respect to the Conference and supersede all prior or contemporaneous communications and proposals, whether electronic, oral or written between you and us with respect to the Conference. If any provision of these Event Terms is held to be unlawful, void, or for any reason unenforceable, then that provision shall be deemed severable from these Event Terms and shall not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining provisions. Headings are for convenience only and have no legal or contractual effect.





We may modify these Event Terms and other terms related hereto (like our Privacy Policy) from time to time, by posting the changed terms on our website. All changes will be effective immediately upon posting to our website. Your attendance at the Conference means that you accept and agree to such changes. A provision of these Event Terms may be waived only by a written instrument executed by the party entitled to the benefit of such provision. Our failure to exercise or enforce any right or provision of these Event Terms will not constitute a waiver of such right or provision.

AI Security Summit Event Guidelines

Purpose:

In order to keep Conferences a safe place for connection and the sharing of mutual interests and to be inclusive to the largest number of contributors, with the most varied and diverse backgrounds possible, we ask that you read and adhere to our community guidelines listed below. As such, we are committed to providing a friendly, safe and welcoming environment for all, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, ability, ethnicity, socioeconomic status and religion (or lack thereof).

We invite all those who participate in our events to help us create safe and positive experiences for everyone.

Please do:

Share helpful, appropriate, and relevant content

Be kind and treat others online as you would treat them in real life.

Respect the personal information and privacy of other community members

Be tolerant towards others viewpoints even if they do not align with your own

Be mindful of your surroundings and of your fellow participants. Alert community leaders if you notice a dangerous situation, someone in distress, or violations of these Event Guidelines, even if they seem inconsequential.

Please do not:

Make personal attacks on other community members

Use defamatory remarks or make false statements against others

Post prejudiced comments or profanity

Bully or make inflammatory remarks to other community members

Spam or share promotional content related to products or services

Use demeaning, discriminatory, or harassing behavior and speech

Consequences of Unacceptable Behavior:

Unacceptable behavior from any community member, including sponsors and those with decision-making authority, will not be tolerated. Anyone asked to stop unacceptable behavior is expected to comply immediately.

If a community member engages in unacceptable behavior, the community organizers may take any action they deem appropriate, up to and including a temporary ban or permanent expulsion from the Conference or community without warning (and without refund in the case of a paid event).

Reporting:

Please report any violations of the Event Guidelines to events@scale.com.

These Event Guidelines are distributed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0) license, and were adapted from the following open resources:





