Scale Rapid: Fast Experimentation with Production-Quality Labels

For many ML teams, acquiring high quality labeled data is a barrier to iterating quickly on different models. That’s why we’re thrilled to offer early access to Scale Rapid, a new product that enables machine learning engineers and researchers to receive high-quality labels and instruction feedback in as little as one hour.

With Scale Rapid, you can:

Create your own labeling projects

Upload your data labeling via UI or API

Design and submit your own labeling instructions

Direct quality improvements with new or updated evaluation tasks

Scale was founded to solve the challenge of scaling data labeling pipelines to production-level volumes. Today, as more diverse and agile teams experiment with ML, those teams are all too often blocked by the inability to update and receive prompt feedback on labeling instructions for rapid iteration. Scale Rapid solves for this by providing:

Production-quality labels at lower volumes More insight and control over labelling workflow through quality and throughput metrics, including edge case detection No minimum commitments, annual contracts, or platform fees. You can pay as you go, per label, not hourly rates—with a credit card, not a contract

Our product architects have worked closely with some of the most seasoned deep learning and ML teams in the world. We quickly realized that getting quality labeled data, and getting it fast, is often the obstacle to getting good results from experimental models. In order to stay agile, research teams and startups alike need access to the best training data possible in the shortest amount of time. Scale Rapid solves these problems by using Scale’s core operations infrastructure and enabling an iterative feedback loop with the customer.

Currently in Early Access, Scale Rapid gives customers the fastest way to production-quality labels with no data minimums, while offering full control.

What customers are saying about Rapid: