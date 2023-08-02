Scale recently had the privilege of hosting the second Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) Artificial Intelligence Cyber Tabletop Exercise (TTX) at our new Global Headquarters in San Francisco. This event, organized by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), brought together more than 90 experts from government and industry to explore how we can collectively address the unique challenges of AI security. It was an inspiring opportunity to collaborate with some of the brightest minds in cybersecurity and help shape the future of AI incident response.

Public-private partnerships are essential to tackle emerging threats quickly in ways that minimize impact and risk. The diversity of participants and perspectives, including representatives from the U.S. government, financial sector, tech, and leading AI companies, is what made this exercise so impactful because no single organization can solve these complex challenges alone.

AI security is not just about building safe models—it involves securing every layer of AI integration, from model development to deployment into existing technology systems. At Scale, we recognize that effective AI security begins with a comprehensive development life cycle. This life cycle includes safety measures during AI model pre-training as well as post-training activities like Test and Evaluation. Both of these ultimately focus on the underlying security of the model itself. The outermost layers—where we integrate model inference and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) into traditional technology and data systems—must be protected to ensure comprehensive security controls for AI. This is where traditional cybersecurity has the most to contribute towards securing the AI future.

Using what we’ve learned over the last several decades, defense-in-depth principles can be applied to AI-enabled technologies in ways that allow rapid adoption and transformation. A key part of those traditional security controls focuses on monitoring, detection, and incident response to emerging and previously unknown vulnerabilities. The JCDC.AI TTX allowed us to engage in meaningful conversations about these challenges, brainstorm best practices, and raise our collective understanding of how to ensure societal trust in AI-enabled systems. Following the first TTX, CISA Director Jen Easterly said, "This exercise marks another step in our collective commitment to reducing the risks posed by AI. It also highlights the importance of developing and delivering AI products that are designed with security as the top priority."



At Scale, we are proud to support CISA’s mission and contribute our expertise to initiatives like JCDC.AI. We see our role not just as a leader in AI technology, but also as an advocate for the safe and responsible use of AI across industries. By working closely with these partners, we can help ensure that the benefits of AI are realized while mitigating the risks that come with its adoption. We invite other organizations to join us in this effort. Click here to learn more about our work to ensure safe and secure AI.