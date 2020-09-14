Reaffirming Our Commitment to Building Customer Trust: Scale + SOC 2

At Scale AI, customers come first. This is a core credo that drives many of our daily decisions. We take the trust of our customers and the security of their data seriously, which is why we are pleased to announce the availability of our System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 report.

As a cloud-based data annotation provider, our customers need to be confident that we securely handle their data. SOC reports are prepared by independent Certified Public Accountant (CPA) auditors based on the internationally recognized Trust Services Criteria framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Achieving compliance with SOC 2 requires Scale demonstrating the achievement of their service commitments and system requirements based on the Security Trust Services Category. We take our commitments to security and the responsibilities they entail seriously, which is why we have partnered with CPA firm Schellman & Company, LLC to provide ourselves and, most importantly, our customers with independent, third-party validation of our processes and controls to keep our systems and customer data safe.

Our commitment to enterprise-grade security is one reason leading ML teams such as NVIDIA, Toyota Research Institute, Open AI, and more rely on Scale AI to accelerate the development of their AI applications. Scale continues to invest in security best practices, and to that end, we are pursuing a Type 2 report moving forward. If you’d like further details on our SOC 2 report, please contact us at security@scale.com or sales@scale.com.