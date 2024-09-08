Operations Associate

Location: Remote (Preferably Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Queretaro, or Puebla)*

Company Overview:

At Scale we're not just building a team—we're building the future. Our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications, revolutionizing industries, and shaping tomorrow's landscape. We hire considering three important aspects: Merit, Excellence, and Intelligence. We believe that better data is the cornerstone of powerful AI models, leading to faster deployment and tangible results

We’re a technology start-up based in San Francisco that is making waves globally. With operational hubs spanning the US, Mexico, Argentina, UK, Hungary, and Germany, we're a diverse and dynamic force driving innovation on a global scale. Our team of over 850 trailblazers includes over 250 talented individuals in Mexico alone, each contributing their unique expertise to our collective success.

Teaming up with industry leaders in the field of AI and technology, we stand at the forefront of innovation. Click here to learn more about our customers. But it's not just our partnerships that set us apart—it's our unwavering commitment to teamwork, collaboration, ambition, and innovation. Together, we're breaking boundaries, pushing limits, and redefining what's possible in the world of AI.

Join us on this incredible journey and become part of something truly extraordinary.



Check out the job description below and discover how you can make your mark in shaping the future of AI with Scale.

Job Summary:

As a member of our operations team, you will be accountable for driving revenue by ensuring that Scale AI meets customer commitments in a timely manner while maintaining the highest quality standards. You will manage our supply operation funnel by building and running solutions, tools, and processes by working with a cross-functional team including Customer Operations, Product Operations, Product Managers, and many others.