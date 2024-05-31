The Strategic Account Executive (Automotive) is a farming role that will report to the Director of GTM for our Autonomous Vehicle vertical, and will be responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships with our largest, most strategic autonomous driving customers. In this role, you will be responsible for increasing wallet share and driving revenue growth. You will also ensure customer satisfaction and develop a deep understanding of customer needs and challenges.
Success in this role is tied directly to the growth and retention of our most strategic autonomous vehicle customers.
In this role, you will:
- Own and drive overall relationship with Scale’s largest and most complex autonomous driving customers
- Develop and foster strong customer connections with executive stakeholders across multiple business units and levels within an organization
- Work with internal stakeholders to develop and execute comprehensive account strategy; drive strategy and ensure account team members are aligned on approach, current status, and actions required
- Serve customers by demonstrating responsiveness and understanding of business needs
- Proactively engage and influence internal and external partners, providing expertise and suggesting new ideas
- Identify, qualify, and close opportunities for customer retention and growth
- Develop and execute strategic plan for renewal; understand the customer stakeholders and review process and create mutual close plan
- Collaborate with operations, engineering, and product teams to provide the voice of the customer internally; be known as the expert on the customer
- Thrive in a multi-tasking environment with the ability to adjust priorities
- Consistently share knowledge of industry trends and solutions
Ideally, you will have:
- 8+ years of enterprise customer management experience; 2+ years experience selling deeply technical solutions to business and technical audiences
- Experience building strategies to effectively grow and retain revenue
- A track record selling and closing complex solutions to enterprises in the deal size of $500K to $5M+
- Demonstrated success by consistently achieving quota
- Ability to drive the renewal process through deal closure
- Passion for what you do, and the creativity and willingness to think outside of the box
- Excellent writing and communication skills
- Strong sales process skills and systems skills (Slack, Salesforce, Outreach, Clari)
- Demonstrated ability to develop strong consultative relationships with external partners and internal cross-functional teams at all levels
- Experience with creating, developing, and communicating executive-level materials
- Strong project management skills, high detail orientation, and exceptional organizational skills
- Technical background highly valued
Where?
- This position can be located anywhere in the US
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.