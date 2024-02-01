Operations Program Manager, Code Quality

Scale is at the forefront of enabling Machine Learning across multiple industries including Generative AI (e.g., chatbots). As an Operations Program Manager (OPM) for Quality Control, you will cultivate a highly calibrated workforce of quality control specialists who inspect and validate our Generative AI deliverables before they are sent to our customers. This particular role will partner with project teams to train pods of auditors to evaluate the quality of code developed by our contributor team across a variety of programming languages. Scale will look to you to be the voice of authority for “what good looks like” for our Code product, and you will be expected to maintain a high standard for code review through ongoing training and calibration with their worker team. In this role, you will partner closely with a portfolio of project teams who depend on daily actionable insights to improve our product. You will use your analytical and problem solving skills to ensure we meet our coverage goals within SLA and interpret the results for stakeholders. You will also help drive strategic program improvements by establishing and refining best practices as our business grows in scale and complexity. The ideal candidate is a resourceful, analytical, and outcome-driven leader who consistently achieves remarkable results. In this role, you will partner closely with a portfolio of project teams who depend on daily actionable insights to improve our product. You will use your analytical and problem solving skills to ensure we meet our coverage goals within SLA and interpret the results for stakeholders. You will also help drive strategic program improvements by establishing and refining best practices as our business grows in scale and complexity. The ideal candidate is a resourceful, analytical, and outcome-driven leader who consistently achieves remarkable results.

You will:

Help build and develop a team of quality control specialists who perform a mission-critical function for Scale

Interface with multiple project owners to understand and enforce customer requirements

Manage daily operations and allocation of the team’s capacity to ensure all projects in your portfolio are supported with actionable insights

Establish best processes to help the quality control program scale effectively

Work semi-autonomously as a liaison between our audit team and the project teams you’re mapped to

Ideally you'd have:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Operations, or related field

Experience in quality assurance, software development, or a similar role

Proficiency in multiple programming languages, which must include Python, JavaScript / TypeScript, C++

Strong problem-solving ability, attention to detail, and ability to think critically

Proven track record of taking ownership and driving results

Nice to haves:

2+ years of software engineering / development / quality assurance experience

Data Science / Data Analytics experience

Proficiency working with any of the the following (in addition to the languages above): Java, SQL, Swift, Ruby, Rust, Go, NET, Matlab, PHP, HTML, DART, R, Apex, and Shell, C, C#

Lean six sigma green belt or better

Skill in evaluating and analyzing data to provide actionable business solutions.

The base salary range for this full-time position in Dallas is $80,640 - $100,800. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.