Engineering Manager, Generative AI

Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. Every person will have a personal tutor, coach, assistant, personal shopper, travel guide, and therapist throughout life. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading platform companies are scrambling to build LLMs at billion scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products. To make them safe, aligned and actually useful, these models need human eval and reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF) during pre-training, fine-tuning, and production evaluations. This is the main innovation that’s enabled ChatGPT to get such a large head start among competition.

At Scale, our Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

We’re looking for Senior Engineering Managers to join our team. We are building the world’s best experts platform, where we use human knowledge to align advanced AI systems. You will be responsible for hiring, training and managing a high performing engineering team.

You will:

Recruit a high performing engineering team to support the function that you are owning.

Drive engineering productivity. Provide guidance, mentorship, and technical leadership to a team of researchers and engineers working on Generative AI projects.

Depending on the function, work closely with customers - some of the most sophisticated ML organizations in the world - to build out products and platforms to achieve customer’s research goals.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and execute strategic roadmap.

Must be able to commute to the San Francisco Office 1-2x weekly.

Ideally you’d have:

5+ years of full-time engineering experience, post-graduation

1+ year of prior engineering management or equivalent experience, has managed eng team of 5+

Have extensive experience in software development and a deep understanding of AI or ML

Experience scaling products at hyper-growth startups

Excitement to work with AI technologies

Extremely strong track record as an individual contributor

Show a track record of mentoring and leading teams in successful projects

Possess excellent communication and collaboration skills, and the ability to translate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders

Nice to haves:

Deep technical knowledge of Software Development, willing to get deep into the weeds to solve problems alongside the team.

Have experience with AI platforms and technologies, including generative models and LLMs.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco is $212,800 - $255,360. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.