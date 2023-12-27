We are building the Business Transformation team to help create and improve processes and systems for Scale. The Business Transformation team is responsible for improving strategic, financial and operational decisions by partnering with the leadership team in making critical decisions across Scale.

The Business Transformation team will play a critical role in ensuring the GTM, Finance, and Accounting teams have the best insights, tools, and processes to run effectively and efficiently. The GTM Systems Manager will lead all transformation and applications for the Business Transformation team – you will work closely across GTM, finance, accounting, people operations, and many cross-functional stakeholders to transform our existing capabilities through improved business processes and automations. This role will be directly responsible for building out applications such as Salesforce, SalesforceGov, CaptivateIQ, etc and be the main stakeholder in driving integrations that interact with GTM systems. You will partner with stakeholders to apply critical and strategic thinking, influence decisions and create solutions that will benefit the whole organization.

What you’ll be doing:

Establish processes that will govern how the Business Transformation team approaches GTM systems and how other systems interact both upstream and downstream

Partner with leaders across IT, Analytics, Data Engineering, Sales Operations, Accounting, Finance to develop scalable solutions across all GTM systems

Build trusted partnerships with many stakeholders (e.g. GTM, Operations, EPD, People Operations, Legal, etc.) to collaborate, identify risks and establish transparency to mitigate unexpected impacts to the Business Transformation team

Partner with cross-functional teams to establish and maintain a GTM Systems roadmap and be the primary driver of that roadmap

Drive the company’s GTM systems and automation strategy by partnering with team members to develop and execute (e.g. Salesforce CPQ, Salesforce <> NetSuite, Salesforce <> Internal Tools, etc)

Document and maintain an inventory of workflows, flows, automations, process builder, validation rules, etc.

Own the end-to-end process for all GTM Systems which includes: requirements gathering, solution design, build, test and validation, and deployment

Develop best practice controls around access, segregation of duties, audit/change logs, SOX/ITGC, etc.

What we’re looking for:

Bachelor’s degree with a major in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field

7+ years of relevant work experience around GTM systems and process such as Lead-to-Quote, Salesforce Sales Cloud, Salesforce CPQ, etc

Knowledge and experience with GTM systems tech stach such as Salesforce, Salesforce CPQ, Outreach, Hubspot, CaptivateIQ, Workato, etc.

Experience in process improvement methodologies and leading organizational transformation practices

An agile mindset that will iterate through blockers and build foundational architecture for future scale

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub location of San Francisco is $140,000-$168,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.