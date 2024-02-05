Product Manager, Public Sector

AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. Every person will have a personal tutor, coach, assistant, personal shopper, travel guide, and therapist. Leading AI companies are hustling to build large language models (LLMs), while public sector and large enterprises figure out how to integrate them into their products.

Scale is looking for an experienced Federal Product Manager to drive the development of innovative new products within our federal space. You will work cross-functionally with engineering, design, sales, marketing, customer success, and operations to take products from pain point to fully-deployed solution, and coordinate with company leadership on roadmap strategy and priorities. You will be responsible for driving roadmap definition, and execution; using both qualitative customer & Scaler feedback and quantitative metrics & KPI's to guide decisions and measure success.

The ideal candidate is someone who can lead the development of federal-specific products by understanding customer challenges and integrating solutions from our commercial product suite. They will collaborate closely with engineering and design leads and align the team’s outcomes with the company’s forward trajectory. They will leverage deep knowledge of the federal sector to identify market gaps and craft a comprehensive product strategy to address them. Ideal candidates will bring a strategic perspective to our team, ensuring that our solutions not only meet current customer needs but also anticipate future demands within the federal space. They should be adept at cross-functional collaboration, clearly communicating product vision, and driving a culture of excellence and proactive engagement.

You will:

Lead the end-to-end product development of multiple products, from ideation to development, to launch, to deployment.

Deeply understand the customer by “wearing their shoes,” conducting user interviews, setting up analytics

Define product pricing and be responsible for product P&L

Tactically, you will write product requirement documents, gather stakeholder feedback, drive execution, program manage (ie. tickets), lead dogfooding sessions, keep documentation up to date, deploy products and drive adoption across intended users and present at product reviews

Drive collaboration across Engineering, Product Design, Go-to-Market, Operations, Marketing, Finance

Ensure communication to customer stakeholders is top-notch

Effectively prioritize resources to balance speed and quality

Partner with department heads to create compelling product roadmaps and visions

Ideally, you’d have:

Clearance eligible required; existing TS/SCI preferred

Strong software engineering background (a degree in computer science or equivalent)

2+ years of experience in product management

Track record of product development in the federal environment.

Deep familiarity with the federal space and ideally, prior military or USG service

Experience building products with some AI/ML components

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Ability to solve difficult problems in high-stakes environments

Excitement to do intense and high impact work

Ability to commute 2x weekly into one of our hubs in Washington, DC or San Francisco, CA

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub location of Washington, DC $140,800.00 - $168,960.00. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.