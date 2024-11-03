Recruiter/Sourcer, High Volume

About Scale At Scale AI, our mission is to accelerate the development of AI applications. For 8 years, Scale has been the leading AI data foundry, helping fuel the most exciting advancements in AI, including: generative AI, defense applications, and autonomous vehicles. With our recent Series F round, we’re accelerating the abundance of frontier data to pave the road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and building upon our prior model evaluation work with enterprise customers and governments, to deepen our capabilities and offerings for both public and private evaluations.

AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand. Our Recruiting team is small but mighty with ambitious goals. Recruiters who join today will develop strategies that will scale alongside the new challenges we’re facing. Many of our greatest challenges are yet to be solved, and we're looking to hire recruiters who will help us tackle those challenges.

You will:

Review applications and screen candidates

Creatively source candidates for high volume positions

Work with other recruiters on the team to deliver on hiring goals.

Partner with hiring managers and business leaders to understand Scale’s needs, then devise and execute on the recruiting strategy needed to deliver on them.

Follow processes that will evolve over time as the company grows.

Ideally you have:

2+ years of recruiting/sourcing experience in a fast-paced, high-growth environment.

Experience filling high volume roles, managing up to 30 hires per quarter

Experience sourcing candidates.

Nice to have:

Previous experience in a start-up.

Either experience managing a full-cycle recruiting experience, or a passion and ability to learn to do so.

Experience acting as the primary candidate liaison, delivering white-glove service through timely updates and personalized support throughout the interview process

This is a Contract role. The salary range for this full-time position in San Francisco $50-52/hour + benefits + paid holidays + PTO. This position is a hybrid role and will require you to be in the office 3x a week in SF. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $100,000 — $110,000 USD