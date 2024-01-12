Chief of Staff, Generative AI

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. Our Generative AI Business unit has seen dramatic growth over the past year, and is helping the most advanced AI research teams improve their models. As Chief of Staff you will work closely with Scale’s Gen AI business unit leadership team to execute on our vision. With a deep focus on Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLM), you will be working on the bleeding edge of AI innovation.

In this leadership role, you will help define top-level business unit priorities & goals, develop business development strategies, drive planning processes, and lead strategy and delivery of cutting-edge AI solutions for the world’s largest enterprises.

The ideal candidate is a highly motivated individual who is able to combine meticulous planning & organization, analytical rigor, an obsessive focus on customer relationships and outcomes, and an empathetic interpersonal style. You have a demonstrated ability to lead AI projects and initiatives, establish credibility with internal and customer C-Suite stakeholders, and are comfortable rolling up your sleeves to tackle a variety of challenges. If you want to work on the most ambitious Generative AI innovation in the world and have some fun while doing it, we'd love to hear from you!

You will:

Partner with the VP/GM of Enterprise AI and other senior leadership to define business priorities, drive execution of key initiatives, and create alignment between and within teams.

Help develop overall business unit strategy, business development priorities, and internal operating models.

Drive weekly, monthly, quarterly, annual planning processes for the Gen AI business unit.

Drive prioritization and execution across our product, engineering and operations teams

Perform analyses and provide recommendations to facilitate effective business unit decision making.

Own key operational rhythms / processes (weekly leadership meetings, All Hands, OKR reviews, team offsites), including preparing the agenda, facilitating the discussions, documenting notes / action items, and closing out follow ups.

Act as a thought partner to business unit leadership, proactively identifying risks and opportunities to shape our products and improve internal operations.

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years experience in management consulting, business operations, or other highly strategic, analytical and operational roles within a rapidly growing company.

Strong executive communication skills – able to synthesize complex details into accessible and precise insights.

Demonstrated ability to lead AI projects with technical and business team members, driving to high quality insights and deliverables amidst ambiguity and tight timelines.

Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills.

Ability to prioritize effectively and manage multiple workstreams in a fast-paced environment.

A strong orientation towards outcomes, and a willingness to roll up your sleeves to get the job done.

A proven ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people, and influence cross-functionally without direct authority.

Nice to haves:

Experience with Large Language Models and Generative AI

Degree in computer science or other STEM field, or hands-on experience with building software or machine learning systems.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $175,000 – $215,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.