Head of Marketplace Incentives

Scale is at the forefront of enabling AI across multiple industries, including Generative AI and autonomous vehicles. As the Head of the Marketplace Incentives and Earnings team, you are in charge of ensuring that all our gig workers, known as contributors, get paid correctly and in a timely manner while being incentivized to produce the highest volume of high-quality tasks. You will be a key stakeholder to engineering, product, operations, finance, and legal, and will work on improving and scaling our systems to enable Scale to grow rapidly in the coming years.

You will lead a team of motivated Scaliens and will have the opportunity to build and grow your team to achieve objectives. Scale is one of the fastest-growing companies at scale and plays a critical role in the development of large language models. This role will be critical to Scale growing rapidly and enabling the development of newer and better large language models.

What the Candidate Will Do

Help develop and lead a team to execute weekly earnings and incentives for all of Scale’s contributors

Work with engineering and product to improve our incentives infrastructure to enable accurate and timely payments

Develop earnings and incentive frameworks that will drive greater productivity and quality from our contributors while maximizing business objectives

Influence the product teams and operations stakeholders with data-driven analysis and propose solutions to drive towards better experience and efficiency on Scale’s platform

Maintain a data-driven and analytical approach to incentive and pay design, and enable A/B testing to optimize outcomes

Build productive working relationships with cross-functional stakeholders across operations, growth, finance, engineering, product, customer support, policy, and legal to scope Scale’s strategic approach to growing and retaining our large network of contributors

Basic Qualifications

5+ years of quantitative experience with a consistent track record of solving analytical problems

Make strategic decisions based on data analysis and interpretation. Experience getting in the weeds of data, balanced with the ability to see the big picture

Ability to work and accomplish multiple tasks in parallel, delivering results in a fast-paced and ambiguous environment, while maintaining high-quality work standards

Data-driven decision mentality through strong analytical thinking

SQL proficiency

2+ years of experience leading teams

Ideal background experience in: pay or earnings infrastructure or incentives at leading marketplaces, consumer pricing experience in consulting or at companies that employ dynamic pricing schemes

Experience having rolled out cross-functional initiatives and comfortable reporting findings to senior management

The base salary range for this full-time position in San Francisco is $157,000.00 - $200,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.