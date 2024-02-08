Scale is at the forefront of enabling machine learning across multiple industries to advance state-of-the-art Generative AI (e.g., chatbots). As the GenAI Workforce Operations Manager in San Francisco, you will be responsible for hiring and directly leading a high-quality, on-site contingent workforce to help with our most strategic initiatives. In this role, you will oversee the day-to-day operations of a small data labeling team to help support high-priority projects, new workflows, and leverage internal tools to help produce high-quality labeled data.
This includes hiring and managing a team of top-tier data labelers with exceptional writing skills. You will be relentless in driving stellar results, collaborating closely with Delivery Ops leads to ensure high-quality and timely SLA delivery for the projects your team supports. This role is a blend of operations, process improvement, and leadership which make this a unique role, offering an exciting opportunity to work with global cross-functional teams (e.g., Engineering, Product, Design) to make a significant impact.
The ideal candidate is a resourceful, analytical, and outcome-driven leader who consistently achieves remarkable results.
You will:
- Help hire and lead a large-scale contractor workforce focused of GenAI data deliverables; you will coach and develop leaders in the workforce to achieve high-impact outcomes
- Own outcomes in their entirety: from ideation and strategy to in-the-weeds delivery of results
- Partner with our Engineering, Product, and Design org to roll-out and test new features and product experience within our tooling
- Be a relentlessly positive cultural agent to professionalize the labeler workforce
- Establish and maintain quality performance metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure and report on quality levels.
- Build and iterate on new processes and tools and help drive their implementation across the organization within the US and globally. Collaborate with stakeholders to improve processes for new and existing customers.
- Analyze and experiment using quantitative experimentation to derive result-oriented actions for labeler acquisition, retention, experience, and performance.
- Problem-solve some of our most pressing strategic operations challenges.
- Build, maintain, and regularly communicate detailed reporting for other leaders across the company who will use your team's data to inform their own operations and strategy. Work with product operations, customer operations, engineering, and other quality operations teams to execute on delivering SLAs for high-priority pilots.
Ideally you'd have:
- 5 to 7+ years of experience in a general manager, operations, and/or top tier consulting role requiring a blend of analytical, strategic, and cross-functional work
- A strong orientation towards outcomes, and a history of being scrappy when it counts – you are excited about building things from scratch and are able to solve difficult problems in high-stakes environments
- Experience leading teams and managing multiple, complex workstreams and experience with data labeling platform and tools
- Experience planning, organizing, and managing resources to bring about the successful completion of specific project goals and objectives. Solid project management abilities, including the ability to prioritize tasks, manage resources, and meet deadlines.
- A penchant for digging deep into data, thinking from first principles, and iterating quickly to deliver results
- An easygoing interpersonal style and ability to work and build relationships with a wide range of people
- Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical skills
- Strong written communication skills
Nice to haves:
- Experience with reading and writing SQL
- Experience growing and owning a large-scale contractor team (50-100)
- Work Experience with Product Management, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Generative AI, Large Language Models, Natural Language Processing
- Professional certifications in quality management (e.g., Certified Quality Manager, Six Sigma)
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.