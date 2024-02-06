Military Domain Specialist, Contract

Scale's public sector business is growing rapidly, powered by customer demand for Donovan, Scale AI’s LLM platform for defense. At Scale, we know that domain specialists and subject-matter experts (SMEs) are the power behind performant large language models (LLMs) designed for defense. As a Military Domain Specialist you will be a SME responsible for overseeing the production and grading of written content that trains cutting-edge AI models for defense use-cases.

Join our team and shape the future of AI applications for the Military

Responsibilities:

● Assisting in training AI models by writing and answering questions related to intelligence, operations, logistics, or other similar military disciplines/domains.

● Use your domain expertise to evaluate and critique military documents written by and for AI systems.

● Create best practices for improving LLMs and train a workforce to produce the data used in Model Evaluation, Supervised Fine Tuning, and Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback

Minimum qualifications:

● 3 years minimum experience in Military Operations Planning, Logistics, or Intelligence (ex: Military Operations Analysts, Communication Specialists, Planning Analysts, C Translator,

Intelligence Analyst)

● Experience writing professionally using Military or DOD language

● Able to commit 20-40 hours per week

● Enlisted Military Experience like or similar to the following:

17C Cyber Operations Specialist

25D Cyber Network Defender

35F Intel Analyst

35L Counterintelligence Agent

35M Human Intelligence Collector

35N Signal Intel Analyst

35Q Cryptologic Cyberspace Intelligence Collector/Analyst

35S Signals Collection Analyst

37F Psychological Operations Specialist

38B Civil Affairs Specialist

0211 Counterintelligence/Human Source Intelligence (CI/HUMINT) Specialist

0239 Intelligence Analyst

0251 Interrogator/Debriefer

0291 Intelligence Chief

0293 Advanced Military Source Operations Specialist

0477 Expeditionary Logistics Instructor

0511 MAGTF Planning Specialist

0522 Psychological Operations (PSYOP) Non-Commissioned Officer

0531 Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer

0551 Information Operations Specialist

1711 Offensive Cyberspace Warfare Operator

1721 Defensive Cyberspace Defensive Warfare Operator

1799 Cyberspace Warfare Chief

2621 Communications/Electronic Warfare Operator

2629 Signals Intelligence Analyst

2631 Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) Intercept Operator/Analyst

2641 Cryptologic Linguist Operator Analyst

2642 Advanced Cryptologic Linguist Operator Analyst

2691 Signals Intelligence/Electronic Warfare (SIGINT/EW) Chief

1A890 - SEL Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

1A8X1 – Airborne Cryptologic Language Analyst

1B4X1 – Cyber Warfare Operations

1N0X1 – All Source Intelligence Analyst

1N0X2 - Intelligence Superintendent

1N2X2 – Cryptologic Intelligence Superintendent

1N3X1 – Cryptologic Language Analyst

1N4X2 – Cryptologic Analyst & Reporter

1N7X1 – Human Intelligence Specialist

1N8X1 – Targeting Analyst

1Z3X1 – Tactical Air Control Party (TACP)

1Z4X1 – Special Reconnaissance

2G0X1 – Logistics Plans

6C0X1 – Contracting

Cryptologic Technician (CT) (CTI) (CTT)

Intelligence Specialist (IS)

Logistics Specialists (LS)

Mass Communication Specialist (MC)

Operation Specialist (OS)

Sonar Technician (ST)

Anything else related to Military Operations Planning, Logistics, or Intelligence

Preferred qualifications:

● 6-8 years experience in Military Operations Planning, Logistics, or Intelligence

Location, Compensation, Duration, and Benefits:

● Compensation: $26/hour based on experience and qualifications

● 6 month contract (possibility to renewal)

● Remote