Military Domain Specialist, Contract

Scale's public sector business is growing rapidly, powered by customer demand for Donovan, Scale AI’s LLM platform for defense. At Scale, we know that domain specialists and subject-matter experts (SMEs) are the power behind performant large language models (LLMs) designed for defense. As a Military Domain Specialist you will be a SME responsible for overseeing the production and grading of written content that trains cutting-edge AI models for defense use-cases.
Join our team and shape the future of AI applications for the Military
Responsibilities:
● Assisting in training AI models by writing and answering questions related to intelligence, operations, logistics, or other similar military disciplines/domains.
● Use your domain expertise to evaluate and critique military documents written by and for AI systems.
● Create best practices for improving LLMs and train a workforce to produce the data used in Model Evaluation, Supervised Fine Tuning, and Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback
Minimum qualifications:
● 3 years minimum experience in Military Operations Planning, Logistics, or Intelligence (ex: Military Operations Analysts, Communication Specialists, Planning Analysts, C Translator,
Intelligence Analyst)
● Experience writing professionally using Military or DOD language
● Able to commit 20-40 hours per week
● Enlisted Military Experience like or similar to the following:
- 17C Cyber Operations Specialist
- 25D Cyber Network Defender
- 35F Intel Analyst
- 35L Counterintelligence Agent
- 35M Human Intelligence Collector
- 35N Signal Intel Analyst
- 35Q Cryptologic Cyberspace Intelligence Collector/Analyst
- 35S Signals Collection Analyst
- 37F Psychological Operations Specialist
- 38B Civil Affairs Specialist
- 0211 Counterintelligence/Human Source Intelligence (CI/HUMINT) Specialist
- 0239 Intelligence Analyst
- 0251 Interrogator/Debriefer
- 0291 Intelligence Chief
- 0293 Advanced Military Source Operations Specialist
- 0477 Expeditionary Logistics Instructor
- 0511 MAGTF Planning Specialist
- 0522 Psychological Operations (PSYOP) Non-Commissioned Officer
- 0531 Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer
- 0551 Information Operations Specialist
- 1711 Offensive Cyberspace Warfare Operator
- 1721 Defensive Cyberspace Defensive Warfare Operator
- 1799 Cyberspace Warfare Chief
- 2621 Communications/Electronic Warfare Operator
- 2629 Signals Intelligence Analyst
- 2631 Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) Intercept Operator/Analyst
- 2641 Cryptologic Linguist Operator Analyst
- 2642 Advanced Cryptologic Linguist Operator Analyst
- 2691 Signals Intelligence/Electronic Warfare (SIGINT/EW) Chief
- 1A890 - SEL Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)
- 1A8X1 – Airborne Cryptologic Language Analyst
- 1B4X1 – Cyber Warfare Operations
- 1N0X1 – All Source Intelligence Analyst
- 1N0X2 - Intelligence Superintendent
- 1N2X2 – Cryptologic Intelligence Superintendent
- 1N3X1 – Cryptologic Language Analyst
- 1N4X2 – Cryptologic Analyst & Reporter
- 1N7X1 – Human Intelligence Specialist
- 1N8X1 – Targeting Analyst
- 1Z3X1 – Tactical Air Control Party (TACP)
- 1Z4X1 – Special Reconnaissance
- 2G0X1 – Logistics Plans
- 6C0X1 – Contracting
- Cryptologic Technician (CT) (CTI) (CTT)
- Intelligence Specialist (IS)
- Logistics Specialists (LS)
- Mass Communication Specialist (MC)
- Operation Specialist (OS)
- Sonar Technician (ST)
- Anything else related to Military Operations Planning, Logistics, or Intelligence
Preferred qualifications:
● 6-8 years experience in Military Operations Planning, Logistics, or Intelligence
Location, Compensation, Duration, and Benefits:
● Compensation: $26/hour based on experience and qualifications
● 6 month contract (possibility to renewal)
● Remote
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.