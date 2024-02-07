The Strategic Account Executive is a net new business hunter role that will report into the Director of GTM for our Scale Generative AI Platform Business, and will be responsible for growing Scale’s market share within the Enterprise Vertical. Scale’s Enterprise Go-To-Market team is responsible for selling into Global 2000 organizations that are investing in Generative AI use cases and applications across their business. Our Ideal Customer Profile spans across technical and business stakeholders in major financial services, insurance, telco, airline, B2B tech, legal, and retail organizations. This is a highly technical role that requires:

A deep understanding of AI and data and the ability to articulate technical concepts in simple, precise language

Experience running multi-threaded enterprise sales cycles to technical and business audiences audiences at the executive level

Successfully breaking into new accounts whilst growing existing accounts

Working cross functionally with Executive Leadership, Product, Marketing, Legal, Finance, Operations, and Compliance to ensure customer success

Ability to earn trust and develop close relationships with key decision makers and influencers within accounts

You will:

Work closely with the Director of Enterprise GTM on the overall revenue strategy for your account(s). Be responsible for mapping use cases to platform and consumption revenue across your book of business and named accounts

Use a solution approach and create value for customers, articulating clear ROI against their investment with Scale

Orchestrate and work with teams cross-functionally to maximize the impact on your book of business

Build value with all engagements to promote successful negotiations to close

Drive very high degrees of client satisfaction as witnessed through continued partnership and growth.

Ideally you’d have:

5+ years of enterprise sales experience, and 8+ years of sales experience in complex environments

Experience defining requirements and building strategies to effectively scale revenue through early product development

A track record of personally selling and closing complex solutions to enterprises in the deal size of $500K to $5M +

2+ years of experience selling deeply technical products to technical audiences (ML engineers, data scientists, data engineers)

Experience selling both to business and technical audiences simultaneously

Demonstrated success by achieving quota on a consistent basis.

Ability to drive the sales process from prospecting, to qualifying new prospects, to managing deals to closure.

Passion for what you do and the creativity and willingness to think outside of the box

Strong sales process skills and systems skills (Salesforce, Outreach, Clari, Gong)

Demonstrated ability to develop strong consultative relationships with external partners and internal cross-functional teams at all levels. Experience with creating, developing, and communicating executive level materials.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub location of New York is $140,000 - $175,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.

Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.





Sales Commission: Additionally, this role is eligible to earn commissions.

