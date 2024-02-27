Corporate Development and IR Lead

The Corporate Development and IR team is responsible for evaluating M&A and investment opportunities, driving new capital investments and managing the company’s investor base. You will also work very closely with our key executives (CEO and CFO) to own the company’s narrative and partner with our Strategic Finance team on driving monthly and quarterly updates to our investors. This is the first hire on the team and we are looking to hire the leader that will build out the team as the company matures. You will have the opportunity to work very closely with key executives and internal cross-functional stakeholders to assess, develop strategy to help direct the company’s inorganic growth and develop close relationships with our existing and prospective investors. The ideal candidate will not only have the technical skills to support their recommendations, but also strong interpersonal skills to manage various internal and external key stakeholders. We hope you'll join us!

What you’ll be doing:

Analyze and understand Scale’s strategic objectives, as well as industry trends to identify, recommend and pursue companies that can help the company meet those objectives faster

Identify and educate executives and General Managers on technology trends and markets, and recommend high-potential acquisitions

Be proficient in M&A and other strategic deals, including sourcing, evaluation, negotiation, execution and integration

Build relationships with internal cross-functional teams including integration, product, engineering, finance, accounting, security and legal functions

Demonstrated understanding of technology with an acumen to engage with product and engineering leaders on Scale’s product roadmaps

Perform market research to help identify new investment trends and opportunities and own company’s competitive intelligence

Own monthly and quarterly updates to our existing, external investors and board members

Lead the creation of all investor materials in partnership with the Strategic Finance team for conferences and investor meetings

Develop and manage relationships with existing and potential investors

Responsible for ensuring the company is appropriately and strategically positioned with analysts, investors, and all stakeholders

Demonstrated experience influencing and communicating effectively across all levels internally (Scale) and externally (investors, founders, etc.)

Demonstrated analytical skills, fluency in performing rigorous financial, valuation and other quantitative analyses

Ideally you'd have:

Minimum of 3 years of financial analysis experience working directly in Corporate Development and investment banking in the technology industry

Minimum of 2 years of experience working directly in Hedge Funds / Venture Capital / Growth Equity firms

Deep understanding of B2B businesses

Demonstrated excellent project management skills and strong executive presence and interpersonal skills; ability to lead discussions with the Executive Team

Demonstrated ability to build outstanding and effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Experience managing and working with analysts and investors and advisors

Strong knowledge of Google Suite, MS Office; expert Excel modeling skills

Nice to haves:

A Bachelor’s degree with a major in Computer Science

2 years of experience working in a product or engineering role within a technology company

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $168,000 - $201,600. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.