Scale AI is seeking a Head of Contributor Success to lead our efforts in ensuring an exceptional experience for our contributors across our platform. This pivotal role encompasses overseeing community management, support organization, collaboration with engineering, and knowledge base management. As the Head of Contributor Success, you will strategize and implement initiatives that enhance contributor satisfaction, engagement, and overall success on our platform.
You will:
- Lead and mentor the teams responsible for community management, support services, engineering collaboration, and knowledge base development.
- Develop and execute a comprehensive contributor success strategy that encompasses community engagement, timely support, product feedback loops, and accessible knowledge resources.
- Collaborate closely with Engineering and Product teams to ensure contributor feedback is integrated into product development and improvement.
- Oversee the creation and maintenance of a robust knowledge base that empowers contributors with self-service resources and training.
- Drive initiatives to measure and improve contributor satisfaction and success through data-driven insights and analytics.
Ideally, you’d have:
- Proven leadership experience in user experience/success, community management, or related fields within a tech-driven environment.
- Strong strategic thinking and ability to lead cross-functional initiatives to enhance contributor experience and satisfaction.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a track record of building and mentoring high-performing teams.
- Experience in working closely with product and engineering teams to translate contributor feedback into actionable product improvements.
- Analytical mindset with experience in utilizing data to inform strategy and decision-making.
Compensation: The base salary range for this position in San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $157,000 - $196,250. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental, and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, a wellness stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data.