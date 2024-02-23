Scale AI is seeking a Head of Contributor Success to lead our efforts in ensuring an exceptional experience for our contributors across our platform. This pivotal role encompasses overseeing community management, support organization, collaboration with engineering, and knowledge base management. As the Head of Contributor Success, you will strategize and implement initiatives that enhance contributor satisfaction, engagement, and overall success on our platform.

You will:

Lead and mentor the teams responsible for community management, support services, engineering collaboration, and knowledge base development.

Develop and execute a comprehensive contributor success strategy that encompasses community engagement, timely support, product feedback loops, and accessible knowledge resources.

Collaborate closely with Engineering and Product teams to ensure contributor feedback is integrated into product development and improvement.

Oversee the creation and maintenance of a robust knowledge base that empowers contributors with self-service resources and training.

Drive initiatives to measure and improve contributor satisfaction and success through data-driven insights and analytics.

Ideally, you’d have:

Proven leadership experience in user experience/success, community management, or related fields within a tech-driven environment.

Strong strategic thinking and ability to lead cross-functional initiatives to enhance contributor experience and satisfaction.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a track record of building and mentoring high-performing teams.

Experience in working closely with product and engineering teams to translate contributor feedback into actionable product improvements.

Analytical mindset with experience in utilizing data to inform strategy and decision-making.

Compensation: The base salary range for this position in San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $157,000 - $196,250. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental, and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, a wellness stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.