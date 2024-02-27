Engineering Manager, 3D

At Scale, our Computer Vision Data Engine powers world-class perceptions teams with data pipelines, curation, and evaluation tools. We pride ourselves on delivering the best-in-class data, having a strong customer focus, and being the leading provider in the field.

We’re looking for an Engineering Manager to join our team. In this role, you'll be given the opportunity to develop and enhance any of these products to meaningfully drive millions of dollars in revenue while increasing the maturity of our systems and processes. You’ll also get widespread exposure to the forefront of the AI race as Scale sees it in enterprises, startups, governments, and large tech companies.

The ideal person is an engineering leader who loves working on complex systems, iterating quickly, and mentoring a team of exceptionally talented engineers.

We strongly believe the best engineers own outcomes and deeply understand customer problems. This tweet by Greg Brockman summarizes it well:

We’re excited about solving customer problems, choosing the technologies and tactics that balance speed, function, and long-term robustness.

You will:

Provide guidance, mentorship, and technical leadership to a team of engineers working on Autonomous Vehicles and Computer Vision projects.

Own large new areas within our product, work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production.

Coordinate the team to deliver experiments at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers.

Architect and develop robust technical solutions.

Ideally you'd have:

1+ year of prior engineering management or equivalent experience, managing a team of 3+ engineers.

Ability to interact with diverse technical and non-technical groups, spanning all organizational levels.

Unending energy in running through walls and making an impact.

Ability to take initiative and build productive working relationships.

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or another technical field (or equivalent practical experience)

Nice to haves:

Experience in perception, robotics, or autonomous vehicle systems.

Prior experience with data labeling and human-in-the-loop workflows.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle is $179,200 - $215,040. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process. Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.