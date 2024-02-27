Product Manager, Enterprise

Scale is at the forefront of the AI revolution, working with some of the largest companies in the world to unlock the potential of Generative AI models for their business.

We are building the Scale GenAI Platform, a full-stack product to build, test, and deploy enterprise-ready Generative AI applications, customized with the customer's own proprietary data.

Scale GP enables customers across industries to rapidly develop and deploy custom GenAI solutions like:

Content-generation systems that enable sales teams to be more effective and efficient.

Highly customized wealth management copilots that make advisors more effective by helping them tap into their knowledge bases quickly and accurately.

Text2SQL business intelligence applications to make analysts more efficient and embed a culture of data-driven decision-making.

We are seeking an experienced product manager to join our team and play a pivotal role in building and scaling our fast growing product to shape the future of GenAI adoption in the enterprise space. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of software engineering principles and practices, as well as experience with enterprise software development. You will be responsible for owning large new areas within our product.

You will:

Shape the platform that enables large enterprises to build hundreds of production-ready GenAI solutions

Work with leading machine learning teams at world class companies across industries to help them build and improve their GenAI applications that drive business value

Work with exec leaders to determine and execute the product strategy of the business

Own end-to-end product development by understanding customer pain points, defining product requirements, managing development and testing, and launches

Lead cross-functional teams including engineering, product design, operations, marketing, go-to-market and finance

Ideally you’d have:

Technical degree in computer science, engineering, or equivalent experience

4+ years of experience in building ML-powered products, experience in enterprise-facing products is a plus

Strong understanding of generative AI technologies and their applications in enterprise settings

Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with high ambiguity

Exceptional leadership, presentation and communication skills with the ability to influence cross-functional teams

Working knowledge of SQL and some coding skills (Python)