Scale is at the forefront of enabling Machine Learning across multiple industries including Generative AI and self-driving cars. Strategic Product Analysts work closely with Strategic Product Managers and other cross-functional stakeholders to drive technical partnership with leading researchers and machine-learning engineers, building actionable competitive and market insights, as well as executing on data strategies that will advance the development of ML models.

As a Strategic Product Analyst, you will work with a Strategic Product Manager on Scale’s most important customers and their leading researchers to push the boundaries of ML models and influence both internal and external roadmaps. This will generally involve a combination of analytical, go-to-market, technical stakeholder management, product management, and operations work. The ideal candidate has a strong entrepreneurial mindset and is comfortable getting in front of technical stakeholders to drive “must-win” outcomes.

You will:

Work on cross-functional initiatives with diverse stakeholders to develop new products or enhance existing ones to fulfill the needs of strategic customer needs (Engineering + Ops + Go to Market).

Develop actionable insights from competitive, market, and data intelligence.

Experiment and develop frontier data sets that push the boundaries of ML model development.

Ideally, you’d have:

2+ years of experience in a technical role.

Experience reading and writing SQL and other database languages; ability to draw actionable insights from data analysis.

Excited to do intense, high-impact work (you should be prepared to work long weeks when necessary).

Entrepreneurial experience and mindset - you are excited about building things from scratch.

Strong software engineering background (a degree in computer science or equivalent experience) - the role will involve some coding, and you should be prepared for that.

Ability to solve difficult problems in high-stakes environments. This will usually involve getting into the weeds to ensure the success of “must-win” projects.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub location of San Francisco is $120,000 - $155,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.

Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.