Growth Program Manager, Generative AI

As Scale AI continues its historic growth trajectory in the Generative AI sector, we are seeking a Growth Program Manager to helm initiatives that will significantly drive revenue and expansion. This demanding and multi-faceted role requires a unique blend of skills across strategy, operations, and customer engagement, with the aim to catalyze rapid growth in a dynamic and evolving market.

You will:

Drive critical growth projects, collaborating with cross-functional teams including Engineering, Operations, and Go-to-Market.

Develop and enhance growth strategies, funnels and pipelines to meet the needs of strategic customers and market demands.

Oversee the growth operations, ensuring seamless execution and alignment with business objectives.

Tackle some of the most pressing growth challenges, setting new standards for Scale AI's market presence in domain language.

Ideally, you’d have:

3-5 years of experience on growth, product, or operations, or as a SWE.

Prior experience with operations-heavy business models (e.g. on-demand, marketplace, logistics, supply chain).

Strong technical background (a degree in STEM is ideal, and at minimum the role requires the ability to do data analytics using SQL or Python).

Excellent problem-solving capabilities and a robust analytical approach, with the ability to leverage data to inform growth strategies (experience working on operational challenges or as a consultant is a plus).

An entrepreneurial and high-ownership mindset. You are comfortable handling ambiguity and leading work streams from end-to-end.

This role is critical in ensuring that Scale AI not only maintains its current growth momentum but also accelerates it to capture an even larger market share in the Generative AI space. The ideal candidate will bring a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of growth mechanisms, and a track record of delivering results in high-stakes environments.

The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is $116,000 - $170,000. Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.