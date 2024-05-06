Forward Deployed Engineer

Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. Every person will have a personal tutor, coach, assistant, personal shopper, travel guide, and therapist throughout life. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading platform companies are scrambling to build LLMs at billion scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products. To make them safe, aligned and actually useful, these models need human eval and reinforcement learning through human feedback (RLHF) during pre-training, fine-tuning, and production evaluations. This is the main innovation that’s enabled ChatGPT to get such a large head start among competition.

At Scale, our Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) work directly with industry leading Generative AI companies, build and own robust, production-grade data integrations used to power advanced foundational models. Your expertise in our products, codebase, and general technical knowledge in web development and APIs will allow you to create the necessary tools and documentation for scalable growth.

This exciting role lies at the intersection of customer delivery and engineering, providing you with a wealth of experience and stimulating both sides of your brain. In this role, your daily tasks may include engaging in discussions about integration and API architectures with your fellow engineers, working with large datasets, coding custom tools, and meeting with customer executives.

If you're ready to embark on a thrilling journey where you can make a real difference in the world of AI-enabled technology, apply now and join the Scale family!

You will:

Engineer robust, scaleable end-to-end data integrations that seamlessly synchronize customer data with Scale's Data Engine platform, and vice versa

Meet regularly with customer teams onsite (strong preference) and virtually, collaborating cross-functionally with all teams responsible for their data pipeline

Own, document, troubleshoot, and optimize the customer’s entire integrations, including complex data transformations and processing

Push production code in multiple development environments, writing and debugging code directly in both our customer’s and Scale’s codebases

Be the voice of the customer by capturing, documenting, and championing new customer requirements and feature requests with Scale’s Operations and Engineering teams. You will not stop until these requirements come to fruition and you’re not afraid to build the tools yourself when needed.

Deeply understand the AI strategy, goals, and needs of the customers

Build deep relationships with technical stakeholders at all levels and across all roles, both internally and externally

Be able and willing to multi-task and learn new technologies quickly

Ideally you'd have:

Strong engineering background a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or another quantitative field or equivalent strong engineering background

3+ years of engineering experience, post-graduation, ideally in a client-facing setting

Experience operating in a fast-paced environment with ambiguity

Proficiency in one or more of Python, Typescript, Node, React, Next.js and MongoDB or similar technologies

Experience scaling products at hyper growth startups

Nice to haves:

Strong knowledge of software engineering best practices

Have experience with AI platforms and technologies, including generative models and LLMs