Platform Engineer, Scale Generative Platform

We are seeking a Platform Engineer who is enthusiastic about bringing generative AI applications from concept to production. This vital role involves deploying these sophisticated applications within customer-specific Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) environments and optimizing deployment processes across various cloud platforms.

You will:

Drive the architecture, design, implementation and support of our foundational platforms and systems, working closely with stakeholders and internal customers to understand and refine requirements.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and deliver new features.

Proactively identifying opportunities for, and driving improvements to, current programming

practices, including process enhancements and tool upgrades.

Present technical information to internal and external teams and stakeholders, providing guidance and insight on development processes and technologies.

Craft scalable systems that maintain their integrity across different cloud providers.

Meticulously manage multiple deployment versions, ensuring each aligns with specific customer requirements.

Navigate the unique challenges of a non-traditional SaaS product environment.

Ideally you'd have:

Professional Experience : Minimum of 5 years of full-time engineering work post-graduation, with a focus on back-end systems.

: Minimum of 5 years of full-time engineering work post-graduation, with a focus on back-end systems. Technical Expertise : Extensive knowledge in software development with a robust understanding of distributed systems, cloud platforms, and data science.

: Extensive knowledge in software development with a robust understanding of distributed systems, cloud platforms, and data science. Containerization & Deployment Technologies : Proficient in using standard technologies such as Kubernetes, Terraform, Docker, and Helm across various cloud environments.

: Proficient in using standard technologies such as Kubernetes, Terraform, Docker, and Helm across various cloud environments. Orchestration Platforms : Experience with orchestration tools, including Temporal and AWS Step Functions.

: Experience with orchestration tools, including Temporal and AWS Step Functions. System Integration : Skilled in building and maintaining scalable systems, including pipeline creation, process enhancements, continuous integration, and continuous deployment (CI/CD) operations (CircleCI).

: Skilled in building and maintaining scalable systems, including pipeline creation, process enhancements, continuous integration, and continuous deployment (CI/CD) operations (CircleCI). Cloud Services : Familiarity with multiple cloud providers is advantageous but not required.

: Familiarity with multiple cloud providers is advantageous but not required. Communication Skills: Strong ability to communicate technical concepts and collaborate effectively with multidisciplinary teams.

Nice to have:

Nice to haves Excitement to work with AI technologies. Familiarity with advanced DevOps practices and tools, enhancing automation and monitoring in a production environment. Experience with authentication/authorization systems (Zanzibar, Authz, etc.) Experience scaling products at hyper-growth startups.

