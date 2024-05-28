Strategic Projects Associate

Scale is growing rapidly and joining the International Public Sector team is an opportunity to join one of the most rapidly expanding teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work outside of the United States. There are three core types of work involved:

Building custom LLMs Providing high-quality training data for research institutions building LLMs from scratch Partnerships, up skilling, and advisor

As an early member of our operations team, you will be accountable for driving millions in new revenue by ensuring that Scale AI meets customer commitments in a timely manner while maintaining the highest quality standards. You will be leading the development of some of our custom LLM solutions or leading data production initiatives for premier research institutions in the Middle East. You will be solving complex operational problems and working cross functionally with our engineering teams, government stakeholders, and product orgs, to ensure high quality. The ideal candidate is scrappy, analytical, detail-oriented, empathetic, outcome-focused, a strong writer, and above all someone who drives and inspires results.

You will:

Work on cross-functional development of custom LLMs with diverse stakeholders (Engineering + Ops + Go-to-Market)

Consistently read AI/ML research papers to keep up-to-date on the best approaches for customizing / training LLMs

Work on fine-tuning (post-training) data production pipelines to improve the custom LLM solutions as needed

Work on the continuous evaluation of custom LLMs

Drive the technical and operational partnership with research institutions

Have native fluency in Arabic and English

Build and drive some of our most critical operational processes

Own the day-to-day delivery of customer commitments

Ideally, you’d have:

Industry experience (0-2 years) in an operational role and/or a top-tier consulting firm

An undergraduate degree in computer science, business, engineering, systems, finance, logistics, communications, journalism, or a related field

Strong attention to detail

Strong writing and verbal communication skills, with an emphasis on grammar, proofreading and copy editing

An action-oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the scrappiness to ultimately deliver results

Analytical, planning, and process improvement capability

Nice to haves:

Hands-on experience in machine learning, especially in NLP (during a previous role or in school)

Technical skills including familiarity with APIs, large language models, machine learning, and advanced querying languages

Ability to use SQL, Python, or other data analysis tools

Entrepreneurial experience and mindset - you are excited about building things from scratch