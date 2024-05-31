Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. Every person will have a personal tutor, coach, assistant, personal shopper, travel guide, and therapist throughout life. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading platform companies are scrambling to build LLMs at billion scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products.

Scale is looking for an Applied AI Software Engineer to lead the integration of Generative AI into customer services. You will engage with customers to understand their AI needs, design and execute modeling experiments using LLMs and RAG, and develop robust, production-grade services. Key responsibilities include building end-to-end AI systems, optimizing performance through data-driven experiments, and designing evaluation strategies. Ideal candidates will have experience as Forward Deployed Engineers, CTOs, or Founding Engineers at startups, and a passion for shaping the future of data-centric AI. If this describes you, we encourage you to apply!

You will:

Scope and implement AI-driven solutions to ambiguous customer problems

Build end-to-end AI systems using Scale’s Generative AI Platform

Build automated frameworks to ingest and query large amounts of unstructured data

Work cross functionally with our data annotation teams, and fine tune LLMs using this data

Build evaluation systems that leverage human experts and automated approaches

Travel monthly to meet with the customer

Minimum Qualifications:

Strong engineering background: a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or another quantitative field or equivalent strong engineering background

2+ years of engineering experience, post-graduation

Strong coder with demonstrated proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Java, C++, TypeScript/JavaScript, or similar

Ability and interest in traveling to the client site in the Middle East region at least one week each month

Ideal Qualifications:

Proficient in reading and writing in Arabic

Past experience working at a startup or in a forward-deployed role

Has experience working cross functionally with operations

Have experience building solutions with LLMs and a deep understanding of the overall Gen AI landscape