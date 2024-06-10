Senior Software Engineer, GenAI Safety & Evaluation

About Job

Software is eating the world, but AI is eating software. We live in unprecedented times – AI has the potential to exponentially augment human intelligence. As the world adjusts to this new reality, leading tech companies are racing to build LLMs at billion dollar scale, while large enterprises figure out how to add it to their products. To ensure that these models are safe, aligned, and highly useful, they require extremely high quality human-generated data and evaluation. Since before the launch of ChatGPT, through to the latest generation of frontier models coming out today, Scale has been at the forefront of providing the post-training, fine-tuning, and human preference alignment (RLHF) data needed to ensure these models are capable, aligned, and useful via our Generative AI Data Engine. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI.

As customers train their models on this data, and constantly aim to improve them, a critical need is having trustworthy evaluations of model performance, and an ability to identify weaknesses and potential vulnerabilities. Conducting these evaluations with our human experts constitutes a significant and growing portion of Scale’s work—thus assisting model developers in iteratively understanding where to focus their technical investments.

The GenAI Safety & Evaluation product team at Scale is at the heart of this work, building a world-class customer-facing model evaluation platform. This platform enables customers to easily launch new evaluation workflows, deep dive into evaluation results down to the test case level to understand weaknesses and benchmark performance, and use these insights to drive model development roadmaps. In building this product, you will have a chance to shape the way that models across the industry are evaluated, impacting billions of people around the world. And as a newer product at Scale, you will have the opportunity to build something impactful from the ground up.

As part of the Safety & Evaluation product team, you will partner closely with researchers from Scale’s Safety, Evaluations, and Alignment Lab (SEAL) on productization of novel research, as well as Scale’s expert red team, which supports AI safety via rigorous model testing trusted by the White House, major enterprises, and leading model developers.

We’re looking for entrepreneurial Software Engineers to join our team. In this role, you'll be given the opportunity to build these products and drive millions of dollars in revenue. You’ll also get widespread exposure to the forefront of the AI race as Scale sees it in enterprises, startups, governments, and large tech companies.

The ideal person is a natural entrepreneurial engineer who can take an ambiguous scope and lead the execution of outcomes, doing what it takes to hit them including both backend and frontend coding, defining requirements, coordinating with other eng and operations teams at Scale, etc. We strongly believe the best engineers own outcomes and deeply understand customer problems.

You will:

Own large new areas within our product, delivering customer-ready features with engineering excellence that stands up to rigorous quality standards

Work across backend, frontend, and interacting with LLMs and/or other ML models

Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production

Be able, and willing, to multi-task and learn new technologies quickly

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new product features and experiences.

Be ready to jump in on fast-turnaround product requests for high value customers

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years of full-time engineering experience, post-graduation

Proficiencies in one or more of Python, Node, React, Next.js and MongoDB

Solid background in algorithms, data structures, and object-oriented programming

Experience scaling products at hyper-growth startups

Excitement to work with AI technologies

Strong written and verbal communication skills, to be able to thrive in a writing-first culture

Strong problem-solving skills, and be able to work both independently and as part of a team

Nice to haves:

Strong knowledge of software engineering best practices

Have experience with AI platforms and technologies, including generative models and LLMs

Experience building ML infrastructure and AI-powered solutions

Experience growing new products from 0 to 1

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $160,000 — $225,000 USD