Full Stack Engineer, International Public Sector

Scale is growing rapidly, and joining the Global International Public Sector team is an opportunity to work on one of the most rapidly expanding teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work outside of the United States. There are three core types of work involved:

Building custom LLMs

Providing high-quality training data for research institutions building LLMs from scratch

Partnerships, upskilling, and advisory

Scale is looking for a Full Stack Engineer to drive the development of seamless and scalable web applications. You will engage with customers to understand their web development needs, design and implement robust, end-to-end solutions, and ensure high performance and responsiveness. Key responsibilities include building and maintaining full-stack applications, optimizing performance through data-driven experiments, and designing efficient, user-friendly interfaces. You will be working across many different industries to build full-service apps that leverage the AI models that Scale builds. Ideal candidates will have experience in both front-end and back-end development, a deep understanding of web technologies, and a passion for delivering impactful, user-centric solutions. If this describes you, we encourage you to apply!

You will:

Scope and implement comprehensive solutions to ambiguous customer problems.

Build and maintain end-to-end web applications using modern frameworks and technologies.

Leverage database systems to manage and query data efficiently.

Deploy and manage infrastructure on cloud service environments for scalability and reliability.

Build UIs that leverage AI models to deliver intelligent and interactive user experiences.

Work cross-functionally with design, product, and data teams to create robust applications.

Travel up to 2 weeks per month to meet with the customer and understand their needs in depth.

Minimum Qualifications:

Strong engineering background: a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or another quantitative field or equivalent strong engineering background

1+ years of engineering experience, post-graduation

Proficiencies in one or more of Python, Node, React, Next.js and MongoDB

Solid background in algorithms, data structures, and object-oriented programming

Excitement to work with AI technologies

Ability and interest in traveling to the client site in the Middle East region two weeks each month

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ideal Qualifications:

Previous experience working at a startup or in a forward-deployed role

Experience with database systems

Experience deploying infrastructure on cloud service providers using Terraform

Experience building UIs that leverage AI models