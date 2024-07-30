Deployment Strategist, International Public Sector

Scale is growing rapidly, and joining the Global Public Sector team is an opportunity to work on one of the most rapidly expanding teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work with governments and government-backed entities outside of the United States. There are three core types of work involved:
- Building custom LLMs
- Providing high-quality training data for research institutions building LLMs from scratch
- Partnerships, upskilling, and advisory
As a Deployment Strategist, you will be leading the development of our custom LLM solutions in the Middle East. These initiatives are $XXM+ in revenue for the business. You will lead a team of 3-7 engineers and operators to build what will ultimately be the most useful solution for our customers.
The ideal Deployment Strategist displays excellence in all facets: they have a strong entrepreneurial mindset, understand business and go-to-market dynamics, are excellent at building relationships with clients, are comfortable getting into the weeds and nuances of problems, are very technically capable, and are excited about intense, impactful work that leads to accelerated career progression.
In essence, you will be a founding lead operator on the team that is the most promising startup organization within Scale.
You will:
- Lead cross-functional development of custom LLMs with diverse stakeholders (Engineering + Ops + Go-to-Market)
- Scope out new use cases across various government entities
- Lead bootcamps to build quick MVP solutions for an entity and progress the use case quickly
- Consistently read AI/ML research papers to keep up-to-date on the best approaches for customizing / training LLMs
- Lead fine-tuning (post-training) data production pipelines to improve the custom LLM solutions as needed
- Lead the continuous evaluation of custom LLMs
- Give regular progress updates to the International Public Sector leadership team
- Native or proficient in Arabic
Ideally, you’d have:
- Strong technical background (a degree in computer science or machine learning engineering and ideally have worked as a SWE)
- 4+ years of experience leading a team, developing product or operational processes
- Strong problem-solving capabilities (experience working on operational challenges or as a consultant is a plus).
- Entrepreneurial experience and mindset - you are excited about building things from scratch
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
