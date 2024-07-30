Deployment Strategist, International Public Sector

Scale is growing rapidly, and joining the Global Public Sector team is an opportunity to work on one of the most rapidly expanding teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work with governments and government-backed entities outside of the United States. There are three core types of work involved:

Building custom LLMs

Providing high-quality training data for research institutions building LLMs from scratch

Partnerships, upskilling, and advisory

As a Deployment Strategist, you will be leading the development of our custom LLM solutions in the Middle East. These initiatives are $XXM+ in revenue for the business. You will lead a team of 3-7 engineers and operators to build what will ultimately be the most useful solution for our customers.

The ideal Deployment Strategist displays excellence in all facets: they have a strong entrepreneurial mindset, understand business and go-to-market dynamics, are excellent at building relationships with clients, are comfortable getting into the weeds and nuances of problems, are very technically capable, and are excited about intense, impactful work that leads to accelerated career progression.

In essence, you will be a founding lead operator on the team that is the most promising startup organization within Scale.

You will:

Lead cross-functional development of custom LLMs with diverse stakeholders (Engineering + Ops + Go-to-Market)

Scope out new use cases across various government entities

Lead bootcamps to build quick MVP solutions for an entity and progress the use case quickly

Consistently read AI/ML research papers to keep up-to-date on the best approaches for customizing / training LLMs

Lead fine-tuning (post-training) data production pipelines to improve the custom LLM solutions as needed

Lead the continuous evaluation of custom LLMs

Give regular progress updates to the International Public Sector leadership team

Native or proficient in Arabic

Ideally, you’d have:

Strong technical background (a degree in computer science or machine learning engineering and ideally have worked as a SWE)

4+ years of experience leading a team, developing product or operational processes

Strong problem-solving capabilities (experience working on operational challenges or as a consultant is a plus).

Entrepreneurial experience and mindset - you are excited about building things from scratch