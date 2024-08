Growth Lead - International (Arg)

Growth Lead, Generative AI

As Scale AI continues its historic growth trajectory in the Generative AI sector, we are seeking a Growth Lead to helm initiatives that will significantly drive revenue and expansion within a country. This demanding and multi-faceted role requires a unique blend of skills across strategy, operations, and customer engagement, with the aim to catalyze rapid growth in a dynamic and evolving market. A key objective of this role is to build the process to strategically acquire and onboard thousands of highly skilled contributors from Argentina to train and evaluate leading AI models.

You will:

Ideally, you’d have:

This role is critical in ensuring that Scale AI not only maintains its current growth momentum but also accelerates it to capture an even larger market share in the Generative AI space. The ideal candidate will bring a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of growth mechanisms, and a track record of delivering results in high-stakes environments.

PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.

About Us:

At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.

