Technical Engagement Manager, Red Team

We are hiring a Technical Engagement Manager for Scale’s Gen AI Red Team. Scale is a leading industry expert for Gen AI Safety and Red Teaming, serving as a trusted partner for major model developers, through generating red teaming data, distilling insights and developing reports to inform model and product development. Our red teaming efforts with clients cover a wide scope of exciting model & product testing, across various vulnerability topics and harm classes, and covering different modalities and languages/locales.

We are looking for someone who sits at the intersection of operational excellence, customer management, and deep interest and understanding of AI model behavior. The ideal candidate is interested in AI both due to its potential and applications and due to the inherent underpinnings of the technology for the technology’s sake, and should be acute for industry trends, model behavior, terminology, and training applications using frontier models and older models.

You will:

Manage customer relationships, leveraging your communication and relationship-building skills to ensure successful client engagements.

Lead the execution and management of projects or initiatives involving multiple business and technical stakeholders. You will coordinate and plan operational inputs while driving high-quality outcomes.

Use your strategic thinking and business acumen to make decisions that impact cross-project and company outcomes. You will also influence scoping, pricing, and costing, and ensure client feedback is integrated into company products and projects.

Build and lead cross-functional teams, utilizing direct and indirect influence to drive results.

Analyze datasets to generate actionable insights and use your strong technical acumen to understand and influence product investments.

Explore and experiment with AI models and tools. You will leverage your passion for AI, machine learning, and tech-forward fields to understand the underlying technology behind AI models.

Ideally, you’d have:

Experience in Startup or Scale-Up Environments: Demonstrated adaptability and ability to thrive in fast-paced settings.

Experience Working in or with Tech and AI Companies

Understanding or Interest in AI Safety and Red Teaming

Coding Skills

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $132,000 — $160,000 USD