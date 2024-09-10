Technical Engagement Manager, Red Team

We are hiring a Technical Engagement Manager for Scale’s Gen AI Red Team. Scale is a leading industry expert for Gen AI Safety and Red Teaming, serving as a trusted partner for major model developers, through generating red teaming data, distilling insights and developing reports to inform model and product development. Our red teaming efforts with clients cover a wide scope of exciting model & product testing, across various vulnerability topics and harm classes, and covering different modalities and languages/locales.
We are looking for someone who sits at the intersection of operational excellence, customer management, and deep interest and understanding of AI model behavior. The ideal candidate is interested in AI both due to its potential and applications and due to the inherent underpinnings of the technology for the technology’s sake, and should be acute for industry trends, model behavior, terminology, and training applications using frontier models and older models.
You will:
- Manage customer relationships, leveraging your communication and relationship-building skills to ensure successful client engagements.
- Lead the execution and management of projects or initiatives involving multiple business and technical stakeholders. You will coordinate and plan operational inputs while driving high-quality outcomes.
- Use your strategic thinking and business acumen to make decisions that impact cross-project and company outcomes. You will also influence scoping, pricing, and costing, and ensure client feedback is integrated into company products and projects.
- Build and lead cross-functional teams, utilizing direct and indirect influence to drive results.
- Analyze datasets to generate actionable insights and use your strong technical acumen to understand and influence product investments.
- Explore and experiment with AI models and tools. You will leverage your passion for AI, machine learning, and tech-forward fields to understand the underlying technology behind AI models.
Ideally, you’d have:
- Experience in Startup or Scale-Up Environments: Demonstrated adaptability and ability to thrive in fast-paced settings.
- Experience Working in or with Tech and AI Companies
- Understanding or Interest in AI Safety and Red Teaming
- Coding Skills
The base salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, is . Compensation packages at Scale include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.Scale employees are also granted Stock Options that are awarded upon board of director approval. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.