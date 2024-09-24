Senior Software Engineer, Generative AI

We are a cutting-edge tech company focused on developing tools that cover the full AI development lifecycle. Our partners include industry titans such as OpenAI, Lyft, Meta, GM, Samsung, Airbnb, and NVIDIA. Backed by a $1B Series F funding, our valuation has surged to over $13.8B.
At Scale, our Generative AI Data Engine powers the most advanced LLMs and generative models in the world through world-class RLHF, human data generation, model evaluation, safety, and alignment. The data we are producing is some of the most important work for how humanity will interact with AI. We are looking for a strong Frontend engineer to join our team. This role requires a strong technical background and hands-on experience with React.
In this role, you will be an integral member of our engineering team to work on our core products. You'll be given the opportunity to own critical parts of the products to meaningfully drive millions of dollars in revenue. The ideal person is a natural entrepreneurial engineer who can take an ambiguous scope and lead the execution to an outcome.
You’re excited about solving customer problems, and you pick the technologies and tactics that balance speed, function, and long-term robustness.
You will:
- Own large new areas within our product
- Work across the backend and frontend stacks
- Interact with product users
- Deliver experiments at a high velocity and level of quality to engage our customers
- Work across the entire product lifecycle from conceptualization through production
- Be able and willing to multi-task and learn new technologies quickly
Ideally you'd have:
- Mastery of React, TypeScript, and CSS: Our primary tool is built on React. Experience with this framework is essential for the role.
- English Communication: Proficient English skills, both written and spoken, are necessary to ensure effective communication with other teams and collaborators.
- Experience scaling products at hyper growth startups
- Strong understanding of responsive design principles.
- Familiarity with UX/UI principles and best practices.
- Ability to translate design concepts into functional user interfaces.
Nice to haves:
- Proficiencies with one or more DB technologies like PostgreSQL, Elasticsearch or MongoDB.
- Previous experience in a startup environment.
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.