Senior Recruiter, Gen AI Marketplace

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for a Recruiter to help build out our team. AI is rapidly changing the world, and Scale is growing to meet that rapid demand. Our Recruiting team is small but mighty with ambitious goals. Recruiters who join today will develop strategies that will scale alongside the new challenges we’re facing. Many of our greatest challenges are yet to be solved, and we're looking to hire recruiters who will help us tackle those challenges.

You will:

Review applications and screen candidates

Creatively source candidates for high volume positions

Work with other recruiters on the team to deliver on hiring goals.

Partner with hiring managers and business leaders to understand Scale’s needs, then devise and execute on the recruiting strategy needed to deliver on them.

Follow processes that will evolve over time as the company grows.

Ideally you have:

6+ years of recruiting experience in a fast-paced, high-growth environment.

Drive and lead the full-lifecycle recruitment process from initial reach out to offer to close

Build a deep understanding of our business and culture in order to provide strategic thought partnership to teams that you support.

Work closely with hiring teams across business and tech defining job descriptions, requirements, and interview processes.

Collaborate with recruiting coordinators, recruiters, and hiring partners to build a transparent interview experience.

Foster trust-based relationships with candidates, gaining a close understanding of their requirements and concerns. Serve as a skilled problem solver, facilitator and coach in final negotiations.

Help ensure we build inclusive and diverse teams as we grow.

Influence and educate hiring teams on interviewing best practices.

Partner with external search firms and agencies as appropriate.

Lead debrief discussions and manage feedback timeliness and quality.

Take full ownership of sourcing passive leads for your pipelines as needed.

Must be able to commute to SF 3x weekly

Nice to have:

Previous experience in a fast paced hyper-growth start-up and Agency recruiting

Experience filling high volume roles, managing up to 15-20 hires per quarter

This is a Contract role. The salary range for this full-time position in our hub locations of San Francisco, New York, or Seattle, $50-65/hour. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process.

