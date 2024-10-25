Scale is at the forefront of powering AI and LLMs across multiple industries. Our thesis is that to build exceptional LLMs you need exceptional human beings to train them. Humans are essential in providing the best training data for these models, and Scale operates the largest network of humans in the world to provide this training data.

As the Director of Contributor Quality, you will be responsible for ensuring that the contributors on our tasking platform are as productive and high quality as possible. This is one of the most critical Operations leadership functions at the company.

The role involves a combination of strategic thinking, roll-up-your-sleeves operations, and engagement with our Contributors and Product, Engineering and Operations teams. You will be responsible for designing and scaling the end-to-end vision for assessing and improving contributor quality on our platform; this includes how we develop onboarding content, assess contributors, set up quality infrastructure and grow our high-quality contributor community.

The ideal candidate is a scaled product and/or operations leader, technical and analytical, and is comfortable leading a team as well as driving performance and results under ambiguity.

Responsibilities:

Develop a deep understanding of the relationship between contributor quality and data quality

Drive standardization across content, tooling, quality infra and processes

Lead a team to design, test, and scale an end-to-end quality journey from project onboarding to tasking

Partner with Data, EPD and Delivery teams to drive the strategic vision and roadmap related to contributor quality

Own north-star metrics on contributor quality

Requirements:

10+ years of experience in product or operations

Strong technical background and problem solving capabilities

Excellent communication skills and an eye for best-in-class content

Experience leading and mentoring a team

A high ownership individual who is comfortable navigating ambiguity

A relentless attitude of testing and iterating

Nice-to-have:

Prior background in EdTech and/or AI/ML

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $212,000 — $254,400 USD