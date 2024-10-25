Products
Scale is at the forefront of powering AI and LLMs across multiple industries. Our thesis is that to build exceptional LLMs you need exceptional human beings to train them. Humans are essential in providing the best training data for these models, and Scale operates the largest network of humans in the world to provide this training data.
As the Director of Contributor Quality, you will be responsible for ensuring that the contributors on our tasking platform are as productive and high quality as possible. This is one of the most critical Operations leadership functions at the company.
The role involves a combination of strategic thinking, roll-up-your-sleeves operations, and engagement with our Contributors and Product, Engineering and Operations teams. You will be responsible for designing and scaling the end-to-end vision for assessing and improving contributor quality on our platform; this includes how we develop onboarding content, assess contributors, set up quality infrastructure and grow our high-quality contributor community.
The ideal candidate is a scaled product and/or operations leader, technical and analytical, and is comfortable leading a team as well as driving performance and results under ambiguity.
Responsibilities:
- Develop a deep understanding of the relationship between contributor quality and data quality
- Drive standardization across content, tooling, quality infra and processes
- Lead a team to design, test, and scale an end-to-end quality journey from project onboarding to tasking
- Partner with Data, EPD and Delivery teams to drive the strategic vision and roadmap related to contributor quality
- Own north-star metrics on contributor quality
Requirements:
- 10+ years of experience in product or operations
- Strong technical background and problem solving capabilities
- Excellent communication skills and an eye for best-in-class content
- Experience leading and mentoring a team
- A high ownership individual who is comfortable navigating ambiguity
- A relentless attitude of testing and iterating
Nice-to-have:
- Prior background in EdTech and/or AI/ML
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
