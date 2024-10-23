Director, Agent Applications

About the Role



As Director of Agents Research you will lead teams focused on developing LLM-based autonomous systems for real-world applications. In this hands-on technical leadership role, you'll oversee research initiatives and collaborate with engineering teams to bring innovations to production.

You'll play a key role in advancing our hybrid model-in-the-loop system, which currently processes tens of millions of data points for frontier labs and industry leaders monthly, with plans to scale to billions. Your expertise will drive R&D strategy across critical areas including:

Agent architecture development and scaffolding

Data collection workflows and management

Performance evaluation frameworks

Testing environments and benchmarking

Browser and SWE agent development

Leveraging Scale's unique position as a leader in frontier data, you'll drive the development of autonomous agents capable of handling complex tasks, ensuring our solutions meet high performance and scalability standards.

Responsibilities

Lead cutting-edge research in AI agent architectures and autonomous systems development.

Design scalable evaluation frameworks to measure and optimize agent performance across billions of tasks.

Transform research breakthroughs into production-ready ML solutions through close collaboration with engineering.

Drive thought leadership in AI agent research through publications and industry engagement.

Build and mentor a high-performing research team focused on pushing technological boundaries.





Qualifications

PhD in computer science, ML, or AI or equivalent experience.

5+ years leading technical research teams.

Strong publication record in top ML conferences.

Deep expertise in large-scale model training and deployment.

Successful track record building and managing high-performing research teams.

Advanced proficiency in PyTorch, TensorFlow, or Jax.

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $268,000 — $335,000 USD