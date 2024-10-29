At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for an HR Business Partner to partner with our Operations teams.

Our Operations teams are the engine that drives revenue for the company by generating high quality data for our customers. The work our Operations team is doing directly fuels the innovation that is happening at the world’s most exciting AI companies. They are truly on the frontlines of a technological boom.

As HR Business Partner, you will be deeply embedded within the Operations team and will support leaders in all people-related matters. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, such as HR Operations, Recruiting, Finance, Legal, and IT to make the Operations team as successful as possible.

You will:

Establish yourself as a trusted advisor and a knowledgeable, reliable, and empathetic partner for both our employees and leaders across our Operations organization

Coach leaders on best people practices and uplevel manager skill sets

Lead project management for all people programs for the Operations organization, including hiring, onboarding, performance cycles, engagement surveys, and career development

Drive organization and order for people data and use it to provide insights and recommendations to leaders

Work onsite three days a week at our SFHQ office

Ideally you'd have:

5+ years of experience working in HR with progression and growth in scope, with 1+ years of experience in an HR Business Partner role at a fast-paced company

Exceptional emotional intelligence and ability to relate to, empathize with, and quickly build trust with people from diverse backgrounds

Proven ability to thrive in a fast-paced, iterative environment and embrace changes in focus and direction as needed

A passion for building scalable processes in a creative, thoughtful, and organized way

Experience supporting a global workforce across various job functions

Nice to haves:

Experience working with Bamboo HRIS

Strong knowledge of Google Sheets/Excel and demonstrated ability to influence decisions with data

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $160,000 — $192,000 USD