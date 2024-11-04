Growth Recruiter, MX

Job Title: Growth Recruiter (Mexico) - Contractor Position

At Scale AI, we believe that AI will reshape the world, and our mission is to accelerate this transformation. To achieve this, we are seeking talented Growth Recruiters to expand our GenAI Data Engine. In this contractor role, you'll recruit top talent worldwide and be instrumental in building a high-quality pipeline of experts who will provide the critical training data needed for powerful, accurate Generative AI models.

As AI continues to drive unprecedented change, we are scaling to meet new demands. Our Recruiting team may be small, but we set ambitious goals and design strategies that grow with each new challenge. Many of our biggest opportunities lie ahead, and we're looking for recruiters ready to tackle these alongside us.

In This Role, You Will:

Review applications, screen candidates, and source top global talent to fill high-volume pipelines.

Work collaboratively with other recruiters to achieve ambitious hiring goals.

Partner with growth business leaders to understand hiring needs, then design and execute effective recruiting strategies.

Engage with contributors worldwide to support them, remove blockers, and enhance engagement and productivity.

Follow and help improve our recruiting processes as we grow.

Contract Terms & Compensation:

This is a contractor role with a fiixed rate of $5.50 USD per hour

Requirements:

Recruiting experience or a strong desire to learn and grow in the field.

Eagerness to work in a fast-growing company making a global impact.

Expertise in sourcing candidates, ideally across various global regions.

Proficiency in English with strong written and verbal communication skills.

Nice to Have:

Experience in a start-up environment.

Experience managing a full-cycle recruiting process or a desire to learn.

Cross-functional collaboration experience.

Ready to join our mission and recruit top talent worldwide? Apply now!