Growth Recruiter, MX

Job Title: Growth Recruiter (Mexico) - Contractor Position
At Scale AI, we believe that AI will reshape the world, and our mission is to accelerate this transformation. To achieve this, we are seeking talented Growth Recruiters to expand our GenAI Data Engine. In this contractor role, you'll recruit top talent worldwide and be instrumental in building a high-quality pipeline of experts who will provide the critical training data needed for powerful, accurate Generative AI models.
As AI continues to drive unprecedented change, we are scaling to meet new demands. Our Recruiting team may be small, but we set ambitious goals and design strategies that grow with each new challenge. Many of our biggest opportunities lie ahead, and we're looking for recruiters ready to tackle these alongside us.
In This Role, You Will:
- Review applications, screen candidates, and source top global talent to fill high-volume pipelines.
- Work collaboratively with other recruiters to achieve ambitious hiring goals.
- Partner with growth business leaders to understand hiring needs, then design and execute effective recruiting strategies.
- Engage with contributors worldwide to support them, remove blockers, and enhance engagement and productivity.
- Follow and help improve our recruiting processes as we grow.
Contract Terms & Compensation:
- This is a contractor role with a fiixed rate of $5.50 USD per hour
Requirements:
- Recruiting experience or a strong desire to learn and grow in the field.
- Eagerness to work in a fast-growing company making a global impact.
- Expertise in sourcing candidates, ideally across various global regions.
- Proficiency in English with strong written and verbal communication skills.
Nice to Have:
- Experience in a start-up environment.
- Experience managing a full-cycle recruiting process or a desire to learn.
- Cross-functional collaboration experience.
Ready to join our mission and recruit top talent worldwide? Apply now!
PLEASE NOTE: Our policy requires a 90-day waiting period before reconsidering candidates for the same role. This allows us to ensure a fair and thorough evaluation of all applicants.
About Us:
At Scale, we believe that the transition from traditional software to AI is one of the most important shifts of our time. Our mission is to make that happen faster across every industry, and our team is transforming how organizations build and deploy AI. Our products power the world's most advanced LLMs, generative models, and computer vision models. We are trusted by generative AI companies such as OpenAI, Meta, and Microsoft, government agencies like the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and enterprises including GM and Accenture. We are expanding our team to accelerate the development of AI applications.
We believe that everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work, which is why we are proud to be an affirmative action employer and inclusive and equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability status, gender identity or Veteran status.
We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with physical and mental disabilities. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation in the application or recruiting process due to a disability, please contact us at accommodations@scale.com. Please see the United States Department of Labor's Know Your Rights poster for additional information.
We comply with the United States Department of Labor's Pay Transparency provision.
PLEASE NOTE: We collect, retain and use personal data for our professional business purposes, including notifying you of job opportunities that may be of interest and sharing with our affiliates. We limit the personal data we collect to that which we believe is appropriate and necessary to manage applicants’ needs, provide our services, and comply with applicable laws. Any information we collect in connection with your application will be treated in accordance with our internal policies and programs designed to protect personal data. Please see our privacy policy for additional information.