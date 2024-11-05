Engagement Manager, Gen AI

Scale's customer base is growing exponentially, and you will be on the front lines of ensuring that these customers become passionate, lifelong Scale partners. As a member of our Engagement Management team, you’ll be accountable for establishing customer relationships, identifying new project opportunities, driving revenue, hitting delivery SLAs, and maintaining quality standards. You will work closely with Scale’s Gen AI customers, owning end-to-end engagements from identifying new opportunities through overseeing operations and delivery of all ongoing projects.

You are the forefront of Scale’s contact with our Gen AI customers, working with and being an advocate for customer data leaders and engineering/operations teams. You have a strong interest in and understanding of how high-quality data can influence the development of Gen AI models. You are the voice of the customer, responsible for the execution of customer projects. Within Scale, you will work cross-functionally with Operations, Delivery, Finance, Product and Leadership to ensure that project execution and delivery is aligned with customer expectations.

The blend of operations and customer management needed to drive our most important outcomes make this a unique and exciting role at the heart of Scale’s GenAI operations. The ideal candidate is customer-driven, analytical, outcome-focused, data-oriented, and above all someone who drives and inspires results.

You will:

Build and drive some of our most critical operational processes: the consistent, on-time delivery of Scale product and services, and revenue consumption for our customers

Manage the long-term health of customers by identifying areas of risk or concern and advocating for them within Scale

Review, track and improve operational performances and be obsessed with continuous improvement

Oversee on-boarding and successful execution and ramp for new data projects

Work directly with customer's engineering teams on project scoping, implementation and resolving blockers, partnering when needed with customer-facing MLEs and Field Engineering at Scale

Create an effective feedback loop between the front line, product, strategy, and customers

Ideally you'd have:

4+ years of work experience, with experience in consulting or as a technical product or program management role in industry

A technical background (education or professional experience with CS, Economics, Statistics, Engineering or STEM field)

A proven track record in B2B client facing roles and building and expanding client relationships

Ability to understand the ML training lifecycle and build great relationships with technical customers

Great cross-functional experience and collaborative ability

Excellent verbal and written communications

A track record of structured, analytics-driven problem solving

A history of diligence and organization across multiple work streams

An action-oriented mindset that balances creative problem solving with the scrappiness to ultimately deliver results

Nice to haves:

Experience with reading SQL and/or another database language

Work experience in a STEM field

Work experience in a high-growth environment

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. Please reference the job posting's subtitle for where this position will be located. For pay transparency purposes, the base salary range for this full-time position in the locations of San Francisco, New York, Seattle is: $140,000 — $175,000 USD