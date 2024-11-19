Technical Recruiter, International

At Scale, we believe that AI will dramatically improve the world, and our mission is to accelerate the development of AI. To help achieve this mission, we are looking for Recruiters and Sourcers across the following functions:

About the Team

Scale is growing rapidly, and joining the recruiting team focused on the Global International Public Sector team is an opportunity to work on one of the most rapidly expanding teams at Scale. This team is responsible for generating, executing, and fostering Scale’s work outside of the United States.

You will:

Drive and lead recruiting strategy for hiring Machine Learning Research Engineers, and Applied AI Engineers, and Forward Deployed Engineers

Work closely with hiring teams across the International Public Sector team defining job descriptions, requirements, and interview processes.

Work closely with recruiters, hiring managers, and leadership to understand hiring needs, role requirements, and company culture to target the right talent.

Stay informed on industry trends, salary benchmarks, and competitive intelligence.

Leverage your recruiting metrics to inform your activity needs, which you'll interpret and present to hiring managers

Collaborate with recruiting coordinators, recruiters, and hiring partners to build a transparent interview experience.

Foster trust-based relationships with candidates, gaining a close understanding of their requirements and concerns.

Help ensure we build inclusive and diverse teams as we grow.

Influence and educate hiring teams on interviewing best practices.

Take full ownership of sourcing passive leads for your pipelines as needed.

Work from the London, UK office

Ideally you'd have:

3-5+ years of Technical Recruiting experience most recently hiring Machine Learning Engineers or AI Engineers

You have an eye for detail, and care equally about the qualitative and quantitative output of your work.

You build strong relationships; your candidates, clients, and peers trust you.

Regularly keep up with AI industry trends and state-of-the-art progress.

You’re careful to avoid being transactional, and focus intently on building genuine connections.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience managing complex technical roles.

