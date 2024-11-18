Scale is at the forefront of powering AI and LLMs across multiple industries. Our thesis is that to build exceptional LLMs you need exceptional human beings to train them. Humans are essential in providing the best training data for these models, and Scale operates the largest network of humans in the world to provide this training data.

As an Instructional Designer, you will be responsible for ensuring that our human contributors are as effective, efficient, and capable as possible. Training is one of the most critical functions at the company, and you will report to the Head of Training. Our contributors include both domain experts (PhDs, Master’s students, etc.) and “generalists” (typically high-school or college grads).

The role involves a combination of data analysis, roll-up-your-sleeves operations, curriculum and materials development, and lots of face-time with our contributors. You will be responsible for executing on developing our training curriculum, helping design and refine our training materials, monitoring the efficacy of our training, and brainstorming and iterating on how we can improve.

The ideal candidate has a strong entrepreneurial mindset, is high-ownership and comfortable working in ambiguity, is exceptionally personable, and is passionate about helping people learn.

You will:

Help investigate the most pressing challenges with delivering high-quality data + the most common errors our contributors make and why

Develop scalable training materials including videos, slide decks, quizzes, and more to teach our contributors how to produce great training data

Run live training sessions with our contributors

Analyze data on the effectiveness of our training materials and quickly iterate / test out new ideas

Work with project teams across Scale to develop more targeted trainings to accommodate the nuances of their specific projects

Ideally, you'd have:

2 years+ of experience in either education and instructional design or management consulting

Bachelor's degree

Experience developing and designing curriculums in a fast paced hypergrowth environment

Experience creating externally facing presentations and documents

Experience utilizing data to measure effectiveness of training materials

Excitement around solving ambiguous problems and a high level of ownership

Demonstrates a relentless attitude of testing and iterating

Compensation packages at Scale for eligible roles include base salary, equity, and benefits. The range displayed on each job posting reflects the minimum and maximum target for new hire salaries for the position, determined by work location and additional factors, including job-related skills, experience, interview performance, and relevant education or training. Scale employees in eligible roles are also granted equity based compensation, subject to Board of Director approval. Your recruiter can share more about the specific salary range for your preferred location during the hiring process, and confirm whether the hired role will be eligible for equity grant. You’ll also receive benefits including, but not limited to: Comprehensive health, dental and vision coverage, retirement benefits, a learning and development stipend, and generous PTO. Additionally, this role may be eligible for additional benefits such as a commuter stipend. The base salary range for this full-time position in the location of San Francisco is: $108,000 — $129,600 USD